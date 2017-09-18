PFF Notes And Grades For Bucs Big Win Over Bears

Trevor Sikkema

Trevor Sikkema is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat reporter and NFL Draft analyst for PewterReport.com.

    Naplesfan

    PFF is notoriously unbelievable in their ratings. I never believe them. It’s just some guy’s opinion from studying game tape.

    For instance, downplaying Chris Baker’s contribution measuring it only in officially awarded QB pressures, Yet zero mention of the fact that Baker was brought in by the Bucs to do one thing: defend the run, on which the Bucs were poor last season.

    The result yesterday: Baker so clogged up the middle that the Bears – team that the week before put up 125 yards on one of the best defenses in the league (Falcons, defending NFC champions) – got a grand total of just 20 yards rushing! Unbelievable.

    I mean, PFF is unbelievable. Pixie dust and BS

      Matt

      Agreed. a very strong run D, is a playoff D. That’s the best positive takeaway from the first game.

      We got a great start defensively in that direction for the season. Howard certainly was nowhere near 100%, with his harm in a sling later in the game, and that helps BUT we clogged lanes and had both of their RBs thinking twice about where to go. 20 yards rushing allowed is fantastic, no matter the circumstances.

      Another good test this week coming up in Minn with Cook.

      Evans looks unstoppable. Howard looks bigger and faster than everyone on D when he runs routes. DJax was open deep at will. As JW locks in on accuracy with our newfound speed and size, we are going to have a lot of cannon fire in the bay.

        Matt

        and his main man Brate, is always open.

        Naplesfan

        Agreed the Vikes on the road will be a little better test of our run defense. If Bradford is still out, however, then our pass defense will feast instead. If Bradford is in, that will be a much tougher test for the passing defense.

