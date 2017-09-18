PFF Notes And Grades For Bucs Big Win Over Bears

The scoreboard and stat sheet weren’t the only things lighting up for the Bucs as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominated the Chicago Bears 29-7 on Sunday. The people over at Pro Football Focus had their grading scales lighting up, as well, with a wide variety of good performances from Bucs players.
Here’s what the people over at PFF thought of the Bucs performances.
Week 2 Buccaneers Offensive Stats
- WR Mike Evans highlighted the offensive performance by the Bucs – with his tip-toe TD grab early in the game and maintained a consistent presence all game long. He was targeted 9 times, hauling in 7 of those targets for 93 yards and a TD. Despite a dropped pass, Bucs QB Jameis Winston saw a 146.8 passer rating when targeting Evans.
- Bucs HB Jacquizz Rodgers performed well in the absence of Doug Martin, capping his day with a TD and 67 yards on 19 carries. He forced 2 missed tackles and saw the most success when rushing outside of the tackles. He gained 10 yards on 2 carries around left end and another 29 yards on 4 carries around the right end. Convincingly, he forced both missed tackles when rushing outside the tackles, one per side.
- Bucs QB Jameis Winston had a solid game overall in the season-opening victory over the Bears, but did see some areas of struggles. He mainly attacked the intermediate areas (10-19 yards downfield), tossing 14 of his total 30 passes in that yard range. He completed only 3-of-8 intermediate passes in between the numbers however, and saw just a 59.9 passer rating targeting that area.
- LT Donovan Smith really struggled on Sunday, allowing 5 total QB pressures including 1 sack, 3 hits and a hurry. In all, the Buccaneers offensive line allowed just 8 total QB pressures, with 5 of them belonging to Smith.
- Carrying a trend over from a year ago, the Buccaneers offensive line allowed just 8 total QB pressures, and won the game. In all 9 victories a season ago, the Bucs allowed 12 or less QB pressures as a whole. In their 7 losses in 2016, Tampa Bay offensive line combined to allow 13 or more pressures. Clearly, pressure, or lack of pressure is a major factor in the Bucs outcome.
Week 2 Buccaneers Defensive Stats
- New nickel CB Robert McClain may get the praise for his pick-6 off former Bucs QB Mike Glennon, however, McClain struggled in other areas. He missed 3 tackles in the game, a team-high, and allowed the Bears lone TD through the Cover-2 hole. Even with the INT, Glennon saw a 96.4 passer rating when targeting McClain as on 8 targets, he allowed 6 receptions for 61 yards, 28 YAC and the TD/INT combo.
- Rookie LB Kendell Beckwith had a great performance to start his career, playing in relief for Kwon Alexander after a hamstring injury. In the passing game, Beckwith was targeted 8 times, allowing just 4 receptions for 43 yards, only 16 of which came after the catch. He didn’t miss a single tackle and recorded two defensive stops for the Bucs defense.
- DT Gerald McCoy was a menace to the interior of the Bears offensive line, registering 7 QB pressures, second-most among DTs in Week 2. His lone tackle in the game was a crushing run stop as the perennial Pro Bowler was up to his usual antics against Chicago.
- On 26 snaps for his new team, DT Chris Baker was almost unknown. He registered just 1 QB hurry on 14 pass-rush snaps and registered no tackles. Conversly, the rest of the Bucs D-line combined for 21 total QB pressures on Bears QB Mike Glennon, forcing a 57.4 paser rating from Glennon when under pressure.
- Second-year CB Vernon Hargreaves II had a great day in coverage, in terms of keeping receivers in front of him. He was targeted 6 times, allowing 4 receptions, but only allowed 2 yards after the catch. Veteran CB Brent Grimes on the other hand allowed all 7 targets in his direction to be caught, for 92 yards, 11 of which came after the catch. Grimes saw a 118.8 passer rating when targeted.