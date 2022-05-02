Pewter Report readers – y’all are a different breed. Sure, you show up to the site to learn about second-round defensive tackles. But you and I both know you stay for the nuanced punter analysis.
And so, being a man of the people, that’s just what I am going to give you! Today we grind the tape on new Buccaneers punter Jake Camarda.
Before we get to the tape, I think it’s best we cover a few things. First, what do you look for when scouting a punter? Well, the way I see it there are four things I am looking for.
First, is power. A good punter has to be able to help flip a field when necessary.
The second, is directional placement. There are certain returners you just don’t want to have the ball in their hands, so it is important you can kick away from them.
The third is hang time. Can you hit your distance with the ball in the air long enough for your coverage team to get there on time?
The last, and this may be the most important, is control. It’s all well and good if you can boot it 60 yards, but can you gear down and put up a 28-yarder that pins a team back to its 5-yard line when the situation calls for it?
Meet PINYA
What is PINYA? Glad you asked. PINYA is a brand-new stat I am making up to help us understand what Camarda does really, really well. It is my hope it gives you a better idea of a punter’s value beyond the mundane “net average punt.” Let’s start with what it stands for: “Percent of Ideal Net Yards Achieved.”
Now let me explain it. A punter’s ideal outcome on any given kick is for the opposing team to start their next drive at their own 1-yard line. Therefore, we can determine the “ideal yards” for each individual punt by calculating the number of net yards it would take to the opposition’s 1-yard line. From there we simply divide the number of net yards achieved on the punt into the ideal number of net yards.
For example, if a team is punting from its own 39-yard line the “ideal yards” would be 60. If the punter boots the ball 49 yards with an 8-yard return the net yardage achieved would be 41. So 41/60 is 68.33%, which would be the PINYA for this punt.
Comparing Camarda’s PINYA
At this point let’s address the elephant in the room. Many of you were calling for a punter to be drafted this past weekend. You just didn’t think it would be Camarda.
“How can we select anyone at that position except Punt God Matt Araiza?”
I heard you. That’s part of the reason I created this stat. Looking at the 2021 season Araiza posted a 69.15% PINYA over 80 punts. What was Camarda’s PINYA? He clocked in a bit lower with a 63.47% mark. Why might the Bucs have selected Camarda over Araiza? Let’s dig a little deeper into PINYA to see if we can’t identify why.
Once I charted every punt from each player, I grouped them into three buckets. Bucket one was punts that were generated from behind their own 21-yard. The second bucket was for punts from between their own 21 and their own 40-yard line. Bucket three was for any punt from his own 41-yard line or better. And that’s where we start to see a divergence in skill sets that may be why the Bucs targeted Camarda.
Araiza completely dominates on long punts, out-scoring Camarda by 24%. But look at the short punt area. Here is where Camarda really shines. He beats out Araiza by almost 8.5%. This is where I think the Bucs may really be valuing Camarda’s game.
Control With Short Punts
Here is Camarda showing out in this area during the national championship game against Alabama. The line of scrimmage is Alabama’s 44. So ideal net yardage in this situation is 43. Camarda gets the ball high without putting too much oomph into the kick and charging it into the end zone for a touchback. Instead, the ball hangs in the air allowing his coverage team to get into position and break down to down the ball at the 7-yard line. That’s 37 of a possible 43 ideal yards achieved creates a PINYA of 86%.
And it’s not just a one-time thing for Camarda. Here is another one from earlier in the season against South Carolina.
The line of scrimmage here is the South Carolina 43. Camarda brings half power and good hang time to drop the ball at the 9-yard line with his coverage unit waiting at the 1-yard line to receive the ball. Georgia recorded a safety on the very next play.
Don’t Discount The Power
Now I can hear you saying, “But Josh, he doesn’t have the field-flipping leg that Punt God does!” And that may be true, but he isn’t very far off.
What you just saw there was a 64-yard punt on the fly with a back spin that allowed Camarda’s coverage team to down the ball at the Alabama 6-yard line. Camarda has plenty of leg that will translate in the NFL. His career average at Georgia was over 45 yards per punt and he logged at least one 60-plus yard punt in each of his four seasons in Athens, including a career long 68-yard punt in 2021. And if you don’t believe me, take it from a former All-Pro punter.
LET’S GOOOOOOO
First time I watched cuzzie Jake (can’t find his Twitter) I said “oh… that dude has a Sunday leg”
He’s gonna do his thing in Tampa https://t.co/lvHwStWysI
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 30, 2022
What Does It All Mean?
It is fair and reasonable to debate the value of a punter in the fourth round of a down draft class. What may be premature is deciding thatthe Bucs picked the wrong punter just because you didn’t hear about him in the pre-draft process. Camarda has more control of his punts and has experience holding for field goals (something Araiza does not have) and doing kickoffs. That’s key because he can completely replace Bradley Pinion, who struggled with injuries last year. Pinion is the Bucs’ kickoff specialist and holder, in addition to being the punter.
It all lines up for the quite reasonable conclusion that the Bucs identified a specific skill set with Camarda. They then identified the player that best exemplified that skill set. And finally, they went after that player – even if the player wasn’t the most obvious choice to the masses.
Let’s hope so
Bucs will also net over $2 million in salary savings to be used for Gronk, Suh or another veteran.
Our GM’s rating of players often disagrees with experts, but time and time again Jason has shown he knows the Bucs needs better than the Mel Kipers of the world. The couple of times when Jason and the experts agreed, the Bucs have grown to regret it. Winston and Howard were the darlings of the experts and both ultimately left the team. I was not thrilled when we picked the “wrong” punter, but after reading this article, I realized I don’t know what I’m talking about.
” I don’t know what I’m talking about. “
I realize that at least once a day
Just remember, if draft experts knew how to build a team, then the Raiders would’ve had a super bowl contender under Mike Mayock.
Joshua, awesome article and thank you. Appreciate you showing us what the Bucs possibly saw.
The problem with headline stats like YPA is that they don’t capture the nuances of the game time situations that actual players face. That’s particularly true for punters. The guy who can punt it further most of the time is NOT the guy you want punting if he has only one gear – high – and you are on the opponent’s side of the 50 yard line. If you’re punting from your own 20 and your one-gear guy can routinely hit it to the opponent’s 20 yard line, while the other guy with two gears only gets it to the… Read more »
See my comment above – the shorter the punt, the less yardage each percentage point is worth. A gap of 8 percentage points on, say, punts from the 50 (that gap would = 4 yards) is less than a gap of 8 percentage points on, say, punts from a team’s own 20 (that gap would = about 6.5 yards). Because the longer the punt, the higher the number of Ideal Net Yards, meaning that each percentage point is worth more yardage on longer kicks than it is on short kicks. And in any event, overall, Araiza came out well ahead… Read more »
If he is as good as Pinion at kickoffs I’m sold.
Coach, not only is he better. But he…h…he…hh….yes he’s better
It’s crazy how much analytics have taken over Sports so much yet things like Punter stats are still so simplistic and in the dark ages. Like… We see what punters do, we see them punt it far and and see them try to drop it inside the 20 and they try to convince us they should be judged on their total punting distance. Also, punters on garbage teams get to boot it all day long while punters on better teams have to drop it in, we know it’s a garbage stat yet they don’t bother finding a better way.
I think Joshua just did…with PINYA! Great stat, makes a lot of sense!
I agree. This is actually a pretty clever, excellent creation of Josh’s. Absoluely love the concept. It’s a great tool that I could see catching on publicly. Or, at least, I could if anyone cared enough about punting and punters enough to talk about them enough to lead to people using it, lol. Which probably isn’t the case. Still, this is a legitimately excellent approach to judging the relative quality of punters. Still outside factors involved here, namely the quality of return teams faced and the quality of one’s own kick coverage unit, but this is clearly far superior than… Read more »
Don’t we use the old “hang time” + “distance” to judge punter anymore? Or in the case of Cowboy stadium, how many times can your punter hit the brand new hanging score board.
Did you really just make that stat up? It’s genius. Catchy name for a punting stat too
It really is. And yea, the acronym itself is tremendous. I’m genuinely impressed at the usefulness of this stat Josh came up with.
This is nice and all but ultimately the question is if you apply your metric across all college punters, where does this cat rank and what is the range of variance among say the top 20 punters? In other words, what is the value add from any particular punter over a lot of other punters.
For sure, in order to really gauge both the value of a great punter vs a mediocre one vs a bad one (i.e. what are punters actually worth in general), and to evaluate punters individually, you’d need this info for all punters. Which, obviously, Josh really has no good reason to dig up the data on all NFL punters, much less every collegiate punter who declares for the draft in a given year. It would take an extraordinary amount of work. But yes, that would be the way to apply the tool – track the info and use it to… Read more »
Very good analysis. It pushing the opponent back.
Another thought here around the value of these stats. Assuming that all the “own 41+” punts are from the 41, that means you want them to travel 58 yards (this would get your stat the highest power possible) you are talking about a max variance of under 5 ypp and drops by a yard for every 10 yards close the average is. The question then becomes that because these are punts, by definition, that pin the opponents deep how much value is there in a drive that starts at the 12 yard line vs the 7 yard line? The different… Read more »
Well said. Finally, scrolling down this board after posting my own similar type of thought process, I find someone else who’s actually taking the time to critically analyze the conclusion here for themselves. It makes no sense to look at this data and conclude that Comarda is a better or more valuable punter than Araiza is. Straight up, their TOTAL average gives Araiza a + 5.6 percentage points over Comarda, with markedly superior numbers than that in two of the three created subcategories. But ignore the subcategories for a second – overall, without question, Araiza is better. I don’t know… Read more »
Alright, so because I’m both a psycho and an insomniac, and I was curious, I dug a little. I checked the ball spot for 47 of our punts last year (just picked games at random, I think like 9 or 10 games or something like that). Below are the results: 27 of the 47 (57% overall) punts were from our own 40 or further back. This means that Araiza’s PINYA would have been better than Comarda’s on that 57% of our punts last year. And not only better, but because they were from FURTHER distances, worth significantly more yards of… Read more »
The BIG issue is the drafting of a punter in the 4th round at all. I get it – not the strongest draft class. To that I say – meh. It was relatively weak at the top, but this was a deep draft with quality contributors through 4+ rounds. Taking a punter in the 4th is an overvaluation of the position and the differences from one punter to the next. Drafting any kicking specialist at an area of the draft where teams fairly consistently land decent depth at crucial positions, and some players with long term starting upside, is fundamentally… Read more »