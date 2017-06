Yesterday the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made many Bucs fans’ offseason dreams come true by officially signing wide receiver DeSean Jackson to a three-year, $35 million deal.

Following the breaking news, there were plenty of tweets that each fan sent with their personal form of excitement. Here were some of the best we could find:

That feeling, when your team is on the up swing & you've been with them since day 1 @PewterReport @TBBuccaneers pic.twitter.com/YW3VNOGRuc — RC (@rcortez_22) March 9, 2017

@PewterReport very excited …Feels like Christmas!! — willie marshall jr (@willfrm252) March 9, 2017

#Bucs DT Gerald McCoy to me: "Desean Jackson is a dominant deep threat. He's my son's favorite player in the NFL. Wld be great to have him." — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 9, 2017

