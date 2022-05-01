The first thing you need to know about new Bucs offensive lineman Luke Goedeke is that he’s a mauler. The Bucs traded up three spots in the second round to No. 57 to ensure they picked the Central Michigan star. He’ll challenge veterans Aaron Stinnie, Nick Leverett and Robert Hainsey for the vacant left guard spot right away.

Goedeke has described himself as a “glass eater” on the field for his style of play. What more is there to say after that? He’s the type of lineman the Bucs are looking for in the draft every year.

“I really see myself as a guy who is a mean, nasty and relentless guy out there on the field,” Goedeke said. “I’m always looking to bury guys and just put fear in their eyes. That’s really my mentality. I try to play with that demeanor of being just a really nasty guy.”

Side note: I hope “glass eater” sticks as a nickname for him in Tampa.

Overlooked At First

The story of how Goedeke made it to the NFL is an interesting one. Coming from a small town in Whitelaw, Wisconsin, he had no schools recruiting him. Part of that was just him being from a small town, but the other part was that he hadn’t grown into the player he is today.

“I would say I was kind of just under-developed,” Goedeke said. “Kind of was a late bloomer, if I had to be honest with you. I really kind of developed that summer year after high school. I also played at a really small high school – about 350 kids total. We had ‘Bring Your Tractor to School Day’ and stuff. It wasn’t like there was a bunch of college coaches running to go to Valders, Wisconsin by any means. Regardless, I wasn’t anything to hoot and holler about.”

Just Trying To Get A Chance

So Goedeke settled for a Division III school to begin his college career. Then he walked on to Central Michigan, hoping for an opportunity. He found one, but it included playing tight end before gaining weight and moving to offensive tackle.

“It has taken hours upon hours of commitment,” Goedeke said. “I feel like my work ethic is second-to-none. I started out at a D-III school and had no recruitment process out of high school. Just had to find a way at the end of the day and just bust my tail.

“Then I ended up making cut-ups of myself and asked for a walk-on opportunity from Central Michigan. They had me out there for a tour and at the end of it they ended up offering me a full scholarship. Then I just worked my tail off at Central [Michigan] and developed from tight end into offensive line, and just developed into who I am today. And now, I’m a Buccaneer.”

After meeting with the Bucs, it was clearly the right spot for the next chapter of Goedeke’s career.

“What really stood out to me was just the kind of culture I could feel when I had interactions with all of their coaches,” Goedeke said. “I could tell their culture was a winning culture. Super down-to-earth guys, super honest. And [they] just want to win a championship and will do whatever it takes to accomplish that. That’s right where I sit with my football values, as well.”