Bucs training camp is drawing near and it’s time to preview the Bucs roster position by position. Pewter Report will break down and examine each roster spot, the players on the depth chart and preview the outlook for the 2022 season.

Continuing on the defensive side of the ball in the Bucs 2022 Camp Preview series are outside linebackers.

Outside Linebackers

The outside linebacker group returns mostly intact, with Shaq Barrett leading the group. Jason Pierre-Paul is the lone departure, which was as expected after the Bucs selected Joe Tryon-Shoyinka in the first round last year. Barrett was back to double digit sack numbers (10), while JTS was stuck behind JPP on the depth chart as he developed. He’ll step into a bigger role this year as the starter opposite Barrett.

Anthony Nelson had his best season as a pro last year notching a career high five sacks. His continued progression will be key to the Bucs depth. Behind him is core special teamer Cam Gill and converted defensive lineman Elijah Ponder. The Bucs dipped into the draft this year selecting Andre Anthony in the seventh round. And rounding out the group are undrafted free agents Jojo Ozouwu and Jordan Young. The Bucs could still add a veteran to the group.

Shaq Barrett

Barrett becomes the unquestioned leader of the group with Pierre-Paul’s departure. He’ll need to assume a leadership role and help mentor the younger players behind him. A move back to the right side should benefit Barrett, as he tries to recapture the magic of his 19.5 sack 2109 season. Missing three games last year the Bucs need the two-time Pro Bowler to stay healthy over the course of the 17-game season. Barrett will again need produce double digits sacks for a successful season, and he should benefit from the big bodies up front on the defensive line.

2021 Stats: 51 tackles, 9 for-a-loss, 10 sacks, 4 pass breakups, 3 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, and an interception.

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

Now that Pierre-Paul has moved on, it’s Tryon-Shoyinka’s time. After playing in a limited role for most of the season, he is set to start opposite Barrett. The second year player saw extensive time while JPP was sidelined with injury and will need to build off that experience. Notching four sacks his rookies year, Tryon-Shoyinka could had four-to-five more had he finished plays. The defense is relying on JTS to take the next step in his progression this season. If he can deliver, the Bucs should be in good shape on the edge.

2021 Stats: 29 tackles, 5 for-a-loss, 4 sacks, and 3 pass breakups.

Anthony Nelson

Nelson finally broke out last year with a career high five sacks. He also had an important fumble recovery in the Bucs come from behind victory against the Jets. Logging the most snaps of his career, Nelson also started two games for Tampa Bay. The Bucs will be relying on him as the lone backup with real playing experience. While they could still sign a veteran at some point, Nelson will need to build off his breakthrough year.

2021 Stats: 13 tackles, 7 for-a-loss, 5 sacks, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery.

Cam Gill

After joining the Bucs as an undrafted free agent in 2020, Gill was a core special teamer and a sub rusher for the team on their way to a Super Bowl victory. Even notching a half-sack in the big game. Last season didn’t start as well for Gill who missed half the season with a foot injury he sustained during camp. Still Gill was able to carve out a small role on defense while performing his special teams duties. With Ponder and seventh round pick Andre Anthony on his heels, he’ll need to have a strong camp to make the team.

2021 Stats: 11 tackles, 1 for-a-loss, and 1.5 sacks.

Elijah Ponder

Ponder returns to the team after spending two separate stints on the practice squad last season. The former college defensive tackle has undergone a complete body transformation in hopes of landing a spot on the 53-man roster. He’ll need to show an understanding of the playbook and grasp of his new position in order to earn a spot on the teams roster, whether that’s the main roster or practice squad.

2021 Stats: N/A

Andre Anthony

The Bucs seventh round pick has an excellent combination of of size and speed. Something Tampa Bay could utilize on special teams. Though his senior year at LSU was cut short due to injury, Anthony was able to participate during Bucs offseason camps. The former teammate of Devin White, Anthony will try to make the roster this season in a outside linebacker room that is not particularly deep. He’ll need a good camp to be considered for one of the final roster spots, but his best bet might be landing a spot on the practice squad.

2021 College Stats: 8 tackles, 4 for-a-loss, 3.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Jordan Young

Young is a disciplined linebacker and doesn’t usually get moved out of position easily by the quarterback’s eyes. He has a high football IQ and displays good read and react skills. Young has just average speed and can be out-positioned by blockers. He’ll need to use better technique and work on fundamentals to have a chance to succeed at the next level. Young was mentioned by Cyril Grayson on the Pewter Report Podcast as someone who had stood out during offseason camp and will worth keeping an eye on. Though the practice squad is his best chance at sticking around.

2021 College Stats: 104 tackles, 4 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles.

JoJo Ozougwu

Ogzougwu has an explosive first step and utilizes an array of rush moves to get to the quarterback. He locates the ball well and displays good ability to get off blocks to make the tackles. However, he is undersized as an every down edge defender, and will need to get stronger. He’ll get tied up by bigger blockers but uses active hands to try and break free. Ozougwu didn’t really stand out during offseason camps and will face an uphill battle to land a spot on the team’s practice squad.

2021 College Stats: 56 tackles, 16 for-a-loss, 7.5 sacks, 2 pass breakups and a forced fumble.