Cover 3: Reviewing Bucs vs. Jags; Just How Good Can It Be?

About the author

Trevor Sikkema

Trevor Sikkema is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat reporter and NFL Draft analyst for PewterReport.com. Sikkema, an alumnus of the University of Florida, has covered both college and professional football for much of his career. As a native of the Sunshine State, when he's not buried in social media, Sikkema can be found out and active, attempting to be the best athlete he never was. Sikkema can be reached at: [email protected]

Related Articles

One Comment

  1. 1

    Naplesfan

    I don’t get very concerned at all about a receiver like Mike Evans not giving up his body to get a few extra yards after contact … in the pre-season.

    Pre-season football not only doesn’t matter, it’s simply nothing like a real game that counts. Just like regular season games are not much like playoff games. Game context matters. And getting those extra yards after contact are where a runner with the football is most likely to get injured.

    I was really pleased with the offense with the exception of Jameis’ continued devotion to hero ball when the other members of the offense were letting him down on the last two drives of the half (dropped pass, holding call). Eventually he’s going to have to start listening to his coach and trust his defense to do their job. It’s not about his intelligence, or his athletic ability, or his arm … it’s about his judgment, the most important asset of any elite quarterback. As Coach Koetter told Jameis, “elite quarterbacks don’t make those throws”.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user

Leave a Reply

© 2017 PewterReport.com All Rights reserved. Marketing Tampa | Visual Realm

Desktop Version Mobile Version