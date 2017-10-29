Bucs Pewter Nation Podcast Ep40: Superbad

PewterReport.com presents the Pewter Nation Podcast, a weekly audio hour of news, analysis and inside scoop on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers delivered with a dose of humor and insight from Bucs beat writers Scott Reynolds, Mark Cook and Trevor Sikkema. Look for the Pewter Nation Podcast each week on PewterReport.com for your listening pleasure.

In this week’s post-game edition of the Bucs Pewter Nation Podcast, Scott Reynolds, Mark Cook and Trevor Sikkema recap the second must-win game in a row – both of which the Buccaneers lost. The gang tries to find out what to make of the season after the 2-5 start. Has Tampa bay’s regular season turned into draft season already?