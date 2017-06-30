Bucs Pewter Nation Podcast Episode 16: The Best of the Best

PewterReport.com presents the Pewter Nation Podcast, a weekly audio hour of news, analysis and inside scoop on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers delivered with a dose of humor and insight from Bucs beat writers Scott Reynolds, Mark Cook and Trevor Sikkema. Look for the Pewter Nation Podcast each week on PewterReport.com for your listening pleasure.
In this week’s episode of the Pewter Nation Podcast, Scott, Mark and–wait, no Scott and no Mark? This week Trevor goes one-man wolf pack to bring you the best of the best from the Pewter Nation Podcast. Over the last four months, the gang has made some funny moments and shared some great stories. Trevor recaps a few of his favorites, and makes sure to drop a new one you’ve been waiting for.