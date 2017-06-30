A Gut-Wrenching Look At What Hard Knocks Could Be Like For Bucs

The success of HBO’s Hard Knocks series has been on the rise since its beginnings in 2001. Beyond NFL Films, Hard Knocks was the only other well-documented production of things behind the scenes in the NFL.

As of late, some other production companies have tried to dabble in Hard Knock’s line of work. One of them is a show put on by Amazon Prime called, “All or Nothing.” In 2015, in their first season, the show featured the Arizona Cardinals, a talented team that came one win from advancing to the Super Bowl.

The show’s second season, set to come out on June 30th, features the 2016 first St. Louis Rams who then move to Los Angeles for their first season back in where their franchise began. As we all know now, the Rams’ season was a roller coaster. It had up, downs, highly drafted rookies, fired coaches and a whole new fan base to win over in the meantime.

This week the showed sent out a teaser clip on Twitter which featured one of the most gut-wrenching scenes you could see from a show like this. The video is of the team’s former head coach, Jeff Fisher, addressing his staff and telling them he had been fired.

"Unfortunately, I won't be there this weekend… I was just fired." – Jeff Fisher Stream @allornothingtv: June 30th on @AmazonVideo. pic.twitter.com/nCdHLhngVd — NFL (@NFL) June 29, 2017

Fisher’s NFL career hasn’t been great recently, and he probably shouldn’t have even had the job at that point, but this clip reminds us that, even though we like to have our opinions on who should be where with players and coaches, the reality is that these are people’s lives.

That’s the very humanistic aspect that Bucs fans and the world might get to see when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on Hard Knocks in August. We certainly don’t expect the head coach, Dirk Koetter, to be fired at any point on the show, but players getting cut will certainly be showcased, and perhaps changes to the roster and maybe even the staff will bring out a rush of emotion for us who watch.

Moments like the one above perfectly encapsulate the fascination and the sadness that comes with these kinds of behind-the-scenes documentaries. For us, it’s just a game to watch, root for and support. But, for the people featured, these are their lives, and it doesn’t stop when the whistle does – for better and for worse.