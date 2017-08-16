Bucs Pewter Nation Podcast Episode 24: Bucs vs. Jags Sunshine State Showdown

PewterReport.com presents the Pewter Nation Podcast, a weekly audio hour of news, analysis and inside scoop on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers delivered with a dose of humor and insight from Bucs beat writers Scott Reynolds, Mark Cook and Trevor Sikkema. Look for the Pewter Nation Podcast each week on PewterReport.com for your listening pleasure.
In this week’s mobile edition of the Pewter Nation Podcast, Scott Reyn–wait a minute. Mark Cook and Trevor Sikkema broadcast to you from Jacksonville, FL with a special guest, Mike Kaye, the Jaguars beat reporter for First Coast News. Kaye sheds some light on the national perception on the Jaguars, all three give their accounts on the two joint practices while previewing the upcoming match up. Plus, they discuss why Tumblr isn’t a good place to get coaching advice.