PewterReport.com’s Top Moments From Bucs Hard Knocks: Episode Two

Last week’s episode of Hard Knocks: Training Camp With The Tampa Bay Buccaneers featured funny moments, surprising facts, some great cinematic shots and of course memorable scnes that will carry on beyond the show.

This week, the episode featured its first major cut, a background look at Gerald McCoy and, of course, had to get a little Miko Grimes in there.

These were our top moments from episode two.

Most Supring Moment

There were a few surprising moments. One was learning about how cornerback Robert McClain liked to draw and paint. He had his own sketch book, a painter’s pad, and even made some designs on his shoes.

However, the most surprising moment was getting to listen to the rookies talk before their first preseaons game when Jeremy McNichols and O.J. Howard noted that their first NFL game would be the one they played in. They then looked back at their college days, watching Winston play in the NFL and now they were his teammate. Hearing that the NFL has always been something this far away from their reach, even as a viewer, was a surprising for those now watching them achieve their dreams.

t’s surprising, but fun to learning knowing where they are.

Funniest Moment

There were a couple of very funny moments from this week’s episode of Hard Knocks. For starters, when DeSean Jackson and Mike Evans were having a conversation about LeBron James, Jackson complained that James had to go to a different team to win a championship, and Evans responded with, “Yeah, but that’s what you’re about to do” with a laugh.

That was funny.

But, the funniest moment came from earlier that week. Ed Hochuli, one of the league’s top referees, was in attendance at Bucs camp to teach the players about what is and isn’t allowed with the new celebration rules this year. After the meeting, McCoy tried to push the envelope and showed off some “creative” dance moves with some interesting faces. If we get the video, we’ll post it, but they had us rolling.

Favorite Quote

Our quote of the week came form the man you’d expect it to, Jameis Winston.

Much of the Tampa media knows what kind of a person and leader Winston is and has been, but the national narrative for him has been different.

Before their game began against the Bengals, Winston went up to every teammate in the locker room and said to them,

“I’ve got your back.”

He went up to all of them – that we could see. That’s the kind of leader Winston is, and that’s why players want to play with him.

Favorite Shot

With it being the first preseason game, there were quite a few unique game shots that could have been mentioned. However, our favorite shot was when the players were preparing for their game against the Bengals by getting in the Cryo freeze chamber.

The cold temperatures made for a lot of smoke around a dark room, and that shot was something that was really cool to see.

Favorite Moment

Maybe this shouldn’t be called the “favorite moment,” but rather the “most impactful moment,” and that was kicker Roberto Aguayo getting cut.

It was the news that some people were hoping for a for a long time, however, seeing it unfold the way we did brought a strong human aspect to it. From the lead up to hearing Jason Licht and Dirk Koetter talk about it privately, to the final meeting itself, it was a moment that many envision, but was finally revealed. Hearing Aguayo say the words, “I let you guys down, I let myself down,” was tough.

Hard Knocks is here to show scenes like that. Even when you know they’re coming, they’re hard to watch. But, in the end, it’s about winning football games.

You have to do what it takes to win.