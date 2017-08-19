Bucs Pewter Nation Podcast Episode 25: Heigh-Ho, Heigh-Ho, It’s Back to Camp We Go

PewterReport.com presents the Pewter Nation Podcast, a weekly audio hour of news, analysis and inside scoop on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers delivered with a dose of humor and insight from Bucs beat writers Scott Reynolds, Mark Cook and Trevor Sikkema. Look for the Pewter Nation Podcast each week on PewterReport.com for your listening pleasure.
In this edition of the Bucs Pewter Nation Podcast, Scott Reynolds, Mark Cook and Trevor Sikkema recap the Buccaneers’ first win of 2017 against the Jacksonville Jaguars talk depth chart changes, give some rookie updates and talk about what the team has to build on to get a win in their home opener next week.