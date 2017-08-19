Former Bucs Great DE Rice Is Digging Spence

A familiar face was in attendance for Saturday’s scorching Bucs training camp practice.

At first glance you might mistake Buccaneer legend Simeon Rice for a current player that did not dress. Rice was at the tip of everyone’s tongues, including of fans, members of the media, and even general manager Jason Licht who could all be overheard commenting on how it looks like the former Pro Bowl defensive end could still play.

Rice was known for terrorizing the quarterback during his playing career and posted numbers that many would argue should put him in Canton. He was also the last Buccaneer to garner 10 sacks in a season.

Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter commented on the pass rush and the elusive 10 sack season that has been evading the team’s defensive lineman.

“It seems to be the number,” Koetter said. “You guys sure talk about it a lot. Last I heard the object of the game was to win the game. It seems like that 10 sack number, if you win the game, who cares. I just told Simeon Rice we would suit him up. He told me he could get us five (sacks). He could get us five and teach the young guys.”

While he doesn’t have plans of suiting back up in pewter and red, Rice was eager to pass on knowledge to current Buccaneers. Rice worked with defensive ends Noah Spence and Ryan Russell for close to 30 minutes after the conclusion of practice. He gave the two young talents some pointers and seemed particularly impressed with second=year pass rusher Noah Spence.

“He reminds me a lot of myself,” Rice said. “He has the talent and he has the capabilities, he just has to let it shine now. Don’t hide it from the world. Be what you are capable of being and do what you are capable of doing. It is interesting to see because I’m watching him after practice and he’s working. I’m thinking this kid wants to be special. This kid is going to be special.”

Noah Spence flashed during his rookie year, a campaign that ended with 5.5 sacks. Going through his first full offseason and having an impressive camp so far, many, including Simeon Rice, believe he can be the future of this Buccaneers defensive line, reaching that 10 sack number and even surpassing it.

“It’s a generational thing,” Rice continued. “There is only going to be one J.J. Watt in the NFL. There will only be one Warren Sapp in the NFL. There will only be one player similar to myself. It’s a once in a lifetime situation and you have to take advantage of it. I truly believe, with the ability that Noah has, he has something he hasn’t shown the world yet. I think he could be in a very select group.”

– Article by Austin DeWitt