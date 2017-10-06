Bucs Pewter Nation Podcast Episode 34: Get The Folk Out

PewterReport.com presents the Pewter Nation Podcast, a weekly audio hour of news, analysis and inside scoop on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers delivered with a dose of humor and insight from Bucs beat writers Scott Reynolds, Mark Cook and Trevor Sikkema. Look for the Pewter Nation Podcast each week on PewterReport.com for your listening pleasure.
In this post-game edition of the Bucs Pewter Nation Podcast, Scott Reynolds, Mark Cook and Trevor Sikkema recap a disappointing 19-14 loss to the New England Patriots. PR’s big three take the time to call out some names that need to be called out, and issue a bit of an ultimatum for the only way this team gets to where they want to go.