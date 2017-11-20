Bucs Pewter Nation Podcast Episode 46: What About Jameis? (With Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times)

PewterReport.com presents the Pewter Nation Podcast, a weekly audio hour of news, analysis and inside scoop on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers delivered with a dose of humor and insight from Bucs beat writers Scott Reynolds, Mark Cook and Trevor Sikkema. Look for the Pewter Nation Podcast each week on PewterReport.com for your listening pleasure.
In this post-game edition of the Bucs Pewter Nation Podcast, Mark Cook and Trevor Sikkema were joined by a special guest, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times. The three recap everything from the Bucs and Dolphins game, talk takeaways and what actually meant something moving forward, and even touch on the most recent update with Jameis Winston – on and off the field.