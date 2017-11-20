BREAKING NEWS: WINSTON TO MISS A COUPLE WEEKS WITH SHOULDER INJURY
PR Roundtable: How Many Wins Will Save Bucs Coaching Staff?

Mark Cook

Mark Cook currently is the director of editorial content and Bucs beat writer and has written for PewterReport.com since 2011. Cook has followed the Buccaneers since 1977 when he first began watching football with his Dad and is fond of the 1979 Bucs team that came within 10 points of going to a Super Bowl. His favorite Bucs game is still the 1979 divisional playoff win 24-17 over the Eagles. In his spare time Cook enjoys playing guitar, fishing, surfing and family time at the beach. In addition, Cook can be found in front of a television or in Doak Campbell any time the FSU Seminoles are playing. Cook is a native of Pinecrest in Eastern Hillsborough County and has written for numerous publications including the Tampa Tribune, In the Field and Ya'll Magazine. Cook can be reached at [email protected]

6 Comments

    Naplesfan

    Agreed that the character of losses will matter as much as the number of losses, but within limits. If we only win 4-6 games this season, and given what the Glazers have seen from this crew of coaches and GM, they’re going to make changes. As in heads rolling for both Koetter and Licht, and by extension all of their respective staff.

    If we win 8 or 9 games, Glazers are still going to make changes, but perhaps less drastic. Maybe fire Smith, force Koetter to hire both a new DC as well as a better offensive coordinator (we’ve seen nothing to indicate that Moncken is some kind of offensive genius, or quarterback whisperer either, given Jameis Winston’s regression this season). And Licht keeps his job another year but without a long term contract extension.

    If we win fewer than 8 games, I don’t see anything but wholesale overturn.

    seat26

    If Koetter doesn’t at least split the last 6 games he is toast in my opinion. That is not my wish, but Buc fans are already starting to revolt. The last couple of weeks obviously is giving the organization some hope, but the toughest part of the schedule is in front of us. If we beat Atlanta twice and Greenbay we are 7 and 9. Koetter deserves to stay. If we only win one or two of the remaining games…….?

    Jlog

    If they get us to .500 I somewhat doubt the Glazer will make a change.

    surferdudes

    I thought the decision was already made on Licht when the trade deadline came, and went without the Bucs making any moves. IMO the Glazers already knee capped Licht. That, and the fact there’s no extension for the lame duck G.M. speaks volumes. Koetter is in his second year, but Licht’s draft history hasn’t been stellar, and has left us with more questions, then answers. So I believe he’s gone, and any new G.M. will bring in his own coach. Like Scott said in fab 5, these decisions are made now, not after the last game of the season. I believe in the Glazer’s minds, this was supposed to be a playoffs, or bust, realistic or not. We all know now that ain’t happening. This regime is gone.

    Horse

    I want Jameis healthy so we can see what we got for next season. I hope he’s ready to play after Green Bay. He is either coachable or he’s not and I would like to know that before the end of the season. I think he’s coachable with the right coaching. Let’s see what happens after Atlanta. I think you’re alittle early with Round Table discussion. Just my opinion.

    Horse

    I meant this topic; I like the Round Table.

