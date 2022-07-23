The Bucs have announced they have placed two players on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list ahead of training camp.

We've signed rookie DL @loganhall_ and placed two on the active/PUP list. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) July 23, 2022

Placed on the PUP list are first year offensive lineman Sadarius Hutcherson and rookie cornerback Don Gardner. Earlier this week we profiled which Bucs could end up sidelined for the start of camp. It’s important to note that any player placed on the PUP list still counts against the 90-man roster limit. However, they can be taken off of the list at any time during camp. If a player remains on the list after final cut downs, he’s ineligible to return until Week 6 of the regular season.

Here is what we wrote on offensive lineman Sadarius Hutcherson.

Hutcherson missed all of last season after suffering a torn ACL in the preseason. He was seen during OTAs and mini-camp working off on the side with a trainer and could be ready for the start of camp. Although if he’s not, a short stay on the PUP list could be in store for the first-year guard.

While we wrote this about the possibility of cornerback Don Gardner being placed on the PUP list.

The undrafted free agent cornerback missed the second day of minicamp with an undisclosed injury. It’s uncertain if Gardner was held out as to not further aggravate whatever issue was ailing him or if he suffered a more serious injury. It will be worth monitoring if he is able to practice day one of camp.

Rookies and quarterbacks reported Saturday. It remains to be seen which players could join Hutcherson and Gardner on the list when veterans report on Tuesday. But expect wide receiver Chris Godwin to be one of them.