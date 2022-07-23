For this weekend’s Pewter Report Roundtable, the crew tackles another tough question. This week’s prompt: Who could be a Bucs’ surprise roster cut?

Scott Reynolds: SMB’s Slide Down The Depth Chart Could Lead To His Exit

Two years ago cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting was a playoff hero. He picked off passes in three consecutive postseason wins. Now he’s entering camp in the fight of his NFL life. Murphy-Bunting is not just fighting to stay on the field as the nickel cornerback. He’s fighting to make the team. Unhappy with his play during a 2021 season in which he missed half of it due to injury, the Bucs brought in veteran Logan Ryan, who can play free safety as well as nickel. But he’s not the only one who will see time in the slot.

Todd Bowles used safety Mike Edwards in the slot last year and that might continue. Or he could use Antoine Winfield, Jr. – not just in coverage, but also on blitzes from the slot. Many have focused on Winfield not being able to cover Cooper Kupp on a 44-yard catch at the end of Tampa Bay’s 30-27 playoff loss to L.A. But even Bowles has said that Kupp’s big catch the previous play was just as critical because he got out of bounds. Murphy-Bunting slipped in coverage on that play.

I’m not sure what’s happened since the Super Bowl with Murphy-Bunting, but he’s not the same player. Perhaps it’s a lack of confidence. The Bucs might be done with SMB playing in the slot, which is a vital role in Bowles’ defense. Dee Delaney was the star of the OTAs, and rookie Zyon McCollum also really impressed. The four best cornerbacks by the end of camp could be Carlton Davis III, Jamel Dean, McCollum and Delaney. Can Murphy-Bunting hang on to the fifth spot? Remember, the Bucs cut former first-round pick Vernon Hargreaves III in his contract year in 2019, so there are no sacred cows.

Matt Matera: Veteran RB Gets Phased Out By New Talent

If veteran running back Gio Bernard were to get cut by the end of training camp, that would be surprising. Bernard is going into this 10th NFL season and his second with the Bucs. Last year it felt like he didn’t truly find his footing in the offense. He recorded career lows in rushing yards (58) and receiving yards (123), but did have three receiving touchdowns. Some of this had to do with injuries causing him to miss five games.

Heading into camp, we’ll see if Bernard can add that wrinkle to the offense that many were expecting. The Bucs drafted running back Rachaad White in the third round and the team is already enamored with his skill set. White it is predicted to be a major factor in the offense that can be used in various ways in certain packages. With Leonard Fournette starting, there’s a chance White could be the third down guy instead of just a primary backup.

The real caveat for Bernard making the team is how Ke’Shawn Vaughn looks and if Kenjon Barner wins the kick returner competition. Vaughn got some reps as a starter last season due to injuries and had a highlight 55-yard touchdown run against the Panthers. Other than that, he was rather pedestrian. With the return game in flux, Barner might win the job. That would force Tampa Bay between holding four or five running backs and four seems plenty. It’d be surprising to see Bernard off this team, especially how helpful his veteran presence could be. It just can’t be ruled out given the situation.

JC Allen: Bucs Could Go With Just Two Passers

The Bucs need to find out what they have with Kyle Trask and there’s no way around it. With Blaine Gabbert as the number two behind Tom Brady, it limits the reps and opportunities Trask will receive both in camp and in the regular season. This is no indictment on Gabbert, either. He’s been a pro’s pro, knows the offense inside and out and has shown to be a capable backup quarterback when used at the end of games. This is more of needing to know how to address the quarterback position after Brady is gone, potentially as soon as next season.

Of course, much will depend on the development of Trask. The Bucs are going to give the second year signal-caller a plethora of opportunities during camp and preseason games to prove himself. If he delivers it could pave the way for him to be the top back up behind Brady. Contrary to Clyde Christensen’s comments this offseason, there is a real battle between Gabbert and Trask for the number two quarterback spot on the roster.

As the third quarterback last season, Trask was inactive all year with Gabbert collecting any garbage time snaps. Needing to know what they have in Trask, the Bucs will need him to take those snaps during the season. It remains unlikely they dress three quarterbacks on game day. Though, with the practice squads increasing from 12-16 players, including going from four to six veterans able to be stashed, there may be a path where the Bucs roll with just two quarterbacks on the active roster. Which could see Gabbert land on the practice squad and elevated at any point if needed.

Josh Queipo: Veteran Lineman May Not Be A Lock

The Bucs currently have a plethora of offensive linemen on the team and only so many roster spots to go around. Most likely the team will carry 9-10 O-linemen into the season. Four of the five starting spots are set with Donovan Smith, Pro Bowlers Ryan Jensen and Tristan Wirfs and Shaq Mason. In addition, the two players who don’t win the starting left guard spot out of Robert Hainsey, Aaron Stinnie and Luke Goedeke are pretty solid locks to make the team in backup roles.

That’s seven of the 9-10 roster spots already locked up. The remaining openings will be a battle between Nick Leverett, Sadarius Hutcherson, Fred Johnson and Josh Wells. Hutcherson showed a lot of promise in college but missed all of last season due to an ACL tear. If he is recovered from that injury, he may have the highest upside of the group. Johnson has graded out well in limited time with Cincinnati. His physical profile is impressive, and he has tackle-guard flexibility. Leverett offers even more flexibility as the team seems comfortable with him at almost every position across the offensive line.

If the Bucs feel comfortable with Johnson as the swing tackle with Leverett as the emergency backup then Wells could be on the outs. With only $152,500 of his salary guaranteed Wells could be a camp casualty. While Leverett has the frame and the ability that’s better suited to play guard he can also play tackle in a pinch.

Bailey Adams: Parting Ways With A Once-Promising Prospect?

There were high hopes for Tyler Johnson when he was drafted in the fifth round in 2020. As a rookie, Johnson showed why some were calling him a potential steal on Day 3. He caught 12 passes for 169 yards (14.1 avg.) and two touchdowns. Then, in the playoff win over the Saints, he came through with a crucial third-down catch in the fourth quarter. The Bucs went on to win and won Super Bowl LV a few weeks later. Johnson was very much a role player in his first season, but he showed flashes.

The next year Johnson came to camp in less-than-ideal shape, which Bruce Arians called a “lesson.” He worked his way into shape, but the results weren’t great on the field. Johnson caught 36 passes for 360 yards (10.0 avg.) and no touchdowns. In two playoff games, he caught five passes for 45 yards. His play was disappointing considering Tampa Bay needed him to step up in the absence of Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown. The second-year receiver struggled to gain separation and didn’t offer much as a No. 2/No. 3 receiver.

All hope isn’t lost for Johnson. He shined during OTAs and may manage to regain his momentum and take what he learned last year to improve. However, competition is fierce in the receiver room. There is no shortage of options for the Bucs when it comes to filling their depth receiver roles. Johnson will fight it out with Breshad Perriman, Scotty Miller, Cyril Grayson Jr., Jaelon Darden and undrafted free agents Deven Thompkins, Jerreth Sterns and Kaylon Geiger. He may face long odds to win a spot, and going from cult playoff hero to preseason roster cut in two years would surely come as a surprise.