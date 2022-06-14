Bucs quarterback Tom Brady knows a thing or two – or seven – about winning championships. However, it always helps to have more players with Super Bowl and winning experience join the roster.

Especially when they’re former teammates who were a part of a championship.

The offseason additions of defensive back Logan Ryan, guard Shaq Mason and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks bring that kind of experience. Ryan and Mason won championships with Brady in New England.

Reuniting with teammates whom Brady trusts to play at a championship level has him feeling good about the roster moves.

“It feels good,” Brady said. “And it feels good because you know what those guys are capable of. I think they have a very high expectation for their level of play. When you’ve been in the trenches with those guys, you know what they’re all about. I think the more of those guys you have – that caliber of player that can play at a championship level – the better it is. It’s a very competitive, competitive team. Competitive practices out there, even these last three days [of mini-camp]. But no one’s put pads on yet. We’re gonna see what we can do when we put pads on and guys go out there and try to execute under pressure.”

Of course there’s a lot of work to do between training camp and the start of the season. But knowing the caliber of the players the Bucs brought in will rise the competition of everyone on the roster.

Ryan won Super Bowls with Brady in 2014 and 2016. While Mason also won two Super Bowls, one with Ryan in 2016 and another one in 2018. Hicks was on a Patriots team in 2015 that went to the AFC Championship Game before losing to Denver. Each player is expected to have a large role in Tampa Bay as they chase the Bucs’ second Super Bowl victory in three years.