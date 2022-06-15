When Bucs quarterback Tom Brady was asked at mini-camp about coming out of his brief retirement, he elected to focus on the present. However, when Brady appeared on The Dan Patrick Show on Wednesday, he opened up more about it.

“We had quite a bit of time together,” Brady said of talking about it with his wife, Gisele Bündchen. “I think mostly when I kind of told the team, ‘Look, you guys gotta make plans without me’ and then Jason and Bruce said ‘just give it time,’ I said, ‘Look, I feel pretty strongly.’ And then time went by and then you just get super competitive.”

We often ask what makes the greatest players so great. Is it things like skill, work ethic, competitive drive or the will to win? Sometimes, they just feel like they need to keep going, even when they’ve done it all.

“I think I’m part crazy,” Brady said. “I mean, I think that’s the reality. I’m 45 years old and I’m out here with a lot of young guys that are trying to take my head off. And I see Aaron Donald work out on my Instagram and I’m like, ‘Damn, maybe I should’ve retired.’ Because he’s a beast. But, you know, I had the appetite to compete and it’s gonna be gone soon. There’s no doubt about it. I’ve got to really just appreciate the time I have left because it’s not a lot.”

