It’s been a busy offseason for Bucs quarterback Tom Brady. Between a 40-day retirement, unsubstantiated reports about his relationship with former head coach Bruce Arians and more reports about a potential relationship with the Miami Dolphins, there hasn’t been a shortage of headlines surrounding the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Speaking with the media after Thursday’s mini-camp practice, Brady didn’t exactly deny talking with the Dolphins about future possibilities beyond his time with the Bucs. He remained vague about those discussions before hinting at his post-retirement plans. With the announcement of his broadcasting deal with Fox Sports, the 44-year-old quarterback knows what the future holds for him.

“I had a lot of conversations with a lot of people, as I’ve had for the last three or four years in my career about different opportunities when I’m done playing football,” Brady said. “So, I kind of made a decision of what I’d like to do. I’ll get to be in the game of football.”

Brady then circled back to the present, telling the media he’s focused on where he is right now as he enters his 23rd NFL season.

“I think for me, the most important thing is where I’m at now and what I hope to do for this team. That’s been my commitment to this team and organization,” Brady said. “It’s been so much fun for me to come here two years ago. It’s been almost two and a half years now, and it’s been an incredible part of my football journey. And it’s not over. We’ve still got a lot to accomplish.

“I’ve got a long life ahead. There’s a lot of fun things to do ahead. I’m looking forward to what’s ahead in football, but at the same time, none of us are promised much beyond what we have now. This is the current moment, and I’m really excited about going out there to try to compete and win a championship.”

Brady Shoots Down Reports About Souring Relationship With Arians

One offseason report that Brady did debunk on Thursday was the one from Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, who reported multiple times that the quarterback’s relationship had gone south. He said there is no truth to those reports.

“Zero whatsoever. He and I have a great relationship. Part of why I chose here was because of Bruce,” Brady said. “He and I have incredible communication. I have great respect for him. He knows how I feel about him. That’s the most important thing. And I know he feels about me.”

Brady said those reports didn’t bother him, noting that he doesn’t pay them much attention.

“I don’t read a lot of them. There’s a lot of things that aren’t right that are said. And I think the thing is, [if] you come out and try to respond to everything that’s not right, you know… You don’t have to be right very often,” Brady said. “You just have to be right every so often these days and I think if people click on it, then you read more of it. And obviously they’re clicking on it, so it’s what people want and what’s talked about. It may not be accurate, but that’s okay. I don’t complete every pass, so I understand not everyone can get it right all the time.”