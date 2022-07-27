Bucs training camp is finally here. The rookies and quarterbacks reported on Sunday while the rest of team arrived at One Buc Place on Tuesday.

Wednesday marks the first day of practice of the new season. There have been a flurry of news surrounding the team over the last few days and we’ll get a look at both new and old faces. Here are three things Pewter Report will be watching for as day one of Bucs training camp kicks off.

First Look At The New Signings

Last week the Bucs agreed to a one-year deal with veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph. On Tuesday, on the Eve of training camp, news broke that wide receiver Julio Jones was signing a one-year deal. Day one of camp will mark our first time getting a look at Tampa Bay’s newest players. There is a lot of buzz around both, as Rudolph gives the Bucs a bonafide veteran in what was a shallow tight end room. And Jones, a seven-time Pro Bowler, rounds out an amazing top four on the receiver depth chart. Rudolph will wear no. 8 with the Bucs. It remains to be seen what number Jones will wear.

Fournette Weight Watch

Fournette notoriously showed up to Bucs mandatory mini-camp overweight. There were stories that came out that he weighed in at 260 pounds and there was concern that he might be pulling an Albert Haynesworth now that he got a long-term deal. But according to a report from Pro Football Focus’ Doug Keyed, Fournette weighed in on Tuesday at a svelte 245 pounds. Just a few pounds heavier than his 2021 playing weight. Practicing in the Florida heat in August will certainly help him shed any remaining weight in time for the regular season. Wednesday will also be our first chance to see Pro Bowl nose tackle Vita Vea, who also showed up overweight at mandatory mini-camp. Team sources told Pewter Report he also trimmed down in June and July. We’ll get a true sense of where Fournette and Vea are at when the first day of practice gets underway.

All Eyes On Godwin

After suffering an ACL tear in Week 15, it was assumed wide receiver Chris Godwin would miss the start of camp and possibly spend some time on the PUP list (physically unable to perform). Neither happened as the Pro Bowl receiver was medically cleared for the start of camp. How much Godwin participates will be worth watching as the Bucs are expected to play it safe with his return. He may not even practice for the first few days. And when he does it may just be in individual drills. When Godwin returns to full action the Bucs will have one of the most formidable receiver rooms in the league.

Linebacker Lavonte David was also cleared after an offseason recovering from a bad Lisfranc injury suffered in the regular season. The Bucs will ease him into practice as well as camp progresses.