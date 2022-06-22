The writing was on the wall for Bucs punter Bradley Pinion, perhaps even before the 2022 NFL Draft. But the selection of Georgia punter Jake Camarda in the fourth round sealed his fate. On Wednesday, the Bucs made it official with the release of Pinion, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported.
The #Buccaneers are releasing P Bradley Pinion today, source says. Tampa drafted Jake Camarda in the fourth round. Pinion, who kicked and punted through a torn hip labrum and hip impingement last year, passed a physical yesterday. Expect multiple teams to have interest.
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) June 22, 2022
Pinion, who signed with the Bucs in 2019, was set to make an unguaranteed $2.9 million this season and his release gives the team some much-needed cap space. The seven-year veteran is coming off his worst season as a pro. His 42.5 yards per punt average was one of the worst in the league, making him No. 33 out of players who had 37 or more punts. Pinion also missed three games due to injury. His touchback percentage on kickoffs has also shown a steep decline since joining the team, falling to 79.8% in 2021 from 85% in 2020 and 90.7% in 2019.
Pinion’s fill-in for 2021, Sterling Hofrichter, was signed to a futures contract after the season. However, he didn’t fare much better in the veteran’s absence. He punted six times for an abysmal 37.8 yards per punt while averaging just six touchbacks on kickoffs on his 14 attempts (42.9%).
Pinion’s decline in numbers and his large cap hit led to the selection of Camarda. Over his four seasons at Georgia, Camarda finished with a 45.6 yards per punt average. He only had six punts go for touchbacks during his senior season. While 17 of his punts pinned opponents inside the 20, 18 went for over 50 yards. Camarda also shows great control with his punts, possessing one of the best PINYA’s (Percent of Ideal Net Yards Achieved) in all of college football.
Another asset of Camarda’s that makes Pinion expendable for the Bucs is his ability to handle kickoff and placeholding duties. He averaged 61 yards per kickoff with 71 touchbacks and had just one kick go out of bounds. Pinion had two in the Bucs’ playoff loss to the Rams alone.
The Bucs could also make a youth move at kicker as well, with incumbent Ryan Succop poised to face stiff competition from second-year kicker Jose Borregales. Releasing Succop would save the Bucs an additional $2 million.
I hope Camarda doesn’t join the rest of our wasted draft pick kickers. Lol. If this guy doesn’t pan out please stop using draft picks on kickers. Yes Gay is still playing but he was inconsistent as hell here and you can get someone without using draft picks.
You and I agree here about draft picks on kickers. If I see one more kicker or punter drafted I may stop watching the draft entirely. Drives me absolutely nuts how most teams can get good kickers and punters undrafted, but the Bucs have to be the team to draft them early and often. That said, Camarda actually looks like he will be good and saves the Bucs money. Classic JC to rep Borregales. Succop is going nowhere.
I don’t mind the occasional 7th rounder used on a kicker/punter, or even a later 6th round. A little less than half of kickers taken in the draft (7 round format) made it on their team over 3 years. Not great, but the average 6th/7th rounder has around a 30% chance to make the team. I do agree that a 2nd round kicker should just never happen. I wasn’t crazy about taking Camarda that early… but I wouldn’t say it’s always wrong to draft one. Hopefully he works out and we use the cap savings wisely.
6th or 7th is fine, but when they Bucs have taken kickers and punters in the 2nd 4th and 5th rounds I lose my mind slightly more every time. Nevermind the fact that the 2nd and 5th havent worked out at all (Gay and Aguayo), but to go back to that well in the 4th for a rookie who won’t put points up on the board is baffling.
This tells me the Bucs plan on using cap space now, so what move comes next will be the question? I think it is obvious the Bucs are going to sign another vet TE IMO.
Jared Cook says hello
Great move, we get younger and cheaper at the position. I know Pinion dealt with injuries last year but at his age, injuries will become worse and more frequent, not less.
Succop has been Godsend, finally breaking the team’s kicking curse plaguing the team since Bryant was let go. As bad as that time period was, I’d hate to see it return. If the new kid is comparable though, it could be a good move. Succop doesn’t exactly have a big leg, but his accuracy is usually on point
Martin “Automatica” Gramatica was certainly worth his third round status. Turns out Matt Gay was a good draft pick had the team and we fans been more patient. No one could have predicted the fall of Roberto Arroyo from one of the best ever college kickers to an immediate bust. Sure surprised me. So now we have Jake Camarda, the second punter chosen this past Draft. As I mentioned in another article, he’s the only draftee guaranteed to earn a starting spot. The previous year’s 4th round draftee may not be so fortunate. Back in the early years, punters had… Read more »
If you watched Aguayo in college you would have understood why we Drafted him. Obviously that didn’t work out, but we have had so many garbage kickers in recent history I don’t blame them for trying to find a solution. Camarda sounds like exactly what we need, be nice to have a Punter and kicker eventually that stays for a couple decades instead of having to constantly worry about the consistency.