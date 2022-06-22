Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement from football on Tuesday at the age of 33. But have we really seen the last of Gronk in red and pewter?

Interestingly, Gronkowski’s agent Drew Rosenhaus left the door open for a Gronkowski return. Speaking to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Rosenhaus said: “It would not surprise me if Tom Brady calls him during the season to come back and Rob answers the call. This is just my opinion but I wouldn’t be surprised if Rob comes back during the season or next season.”

Gronkowski has suffered several major injuries in his 11 years in the NFL. He missed five games last year due to broken ribs and a punctured lung. Yet he still managed to catch 55 passes for 802 yards (14.6 avg.) and six touchdowns.

Gronkowski might be listening to his body say, “No more football.” Or his body might be saying, “Not right now. Check back in October or November.”

This is the second retirement for Gronkowski. He stepped away from the game following a Super Bowl win in 2018. After sitting out the 2019 season, Gronkowski came out of retirement to reunite with Tom Brady – this time in Tampa Bay. The Bucs won Super Bowl LV largely due to Gronkowski’s two first half touchdowns in a 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Brady and Gronkowski have connected 620 times for 9,275 yards and 93 touchdowns. This makes them the most prolific quarterback/tight end combo in NFL history. Their 105 touchdowns combined between regular season and post-season are second only to Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison.

In two seasons with the Bucs, Gronkowski caught 100 passes for 1,425 (14.3 avg.) and 13 touchdowns. He added 17 catches for 226 yards and two TDs in six postseason games in Tampa Bay.