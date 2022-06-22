Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement from football on Tuesday at the age of 33. But have we really seen the last of Gronk in red and pewter?
Interestingly, Gronkowski’s agent Drew Rosenhaus left the door open for a Gronkowski return. Speaking to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Rosenhaus said: “It would not surprise me if Tom Brady calls him during the season to come back and Rob answers the call. This is just my opinion but I wouldn’t be surprised if Rob comes back during the season or next season.”
Gronkowski has suffered several major injuries in his 11 years in the NFL. He missed five games last year due to broken ribs and a punctured lung. Yet he still managed to catch 55 passes for 802 yards (14.6 avg.) and six touchdowns.
Gronkowski might be listening to his body say, “No more football.” Or his body might be saying, “Not right now. Check back in October or November.”
This is the second retirement for Gronkowski. He stepped away from the game following a Super Bowl win in 2018. After sitting out the 2019 season, Gronkowski came out of retirement to reunite with Tom Brady – this time in Tampa Bay. The Bucs won Super Bowl LV largely due to Gronkowski’s two first half touchdowns in a 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Brady and Gronkowski have connected 620 times for 9,275 yards and 93 touchdowns. This makes them the most prolific quarterback/tight end combo in NFL history. Their 105 touchdowns combined between regular season and post-season are second only to Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison.
In two seasons with the Bucs, Gronkowski caught 100 passes for 1,425 (14.3 avg.) and 13 touchdowns. He added 17 catches for 226 yards and two TDs in six postseason games in Tampa Bay.
Here we go I knew this was coming lol. It wouldn’t shock me I guess. I was quite surprised he didn’t want to play one more year here.
Would surprise me if he did come back think he is done. Looks like he is having too much fun with life after football the injuries he was dealing with probably helped with the decision glad he came to Tampa was a great couple years one of my favorite players of all time.
I think a lot of fans forget how many injuries Gronk has had. He’s a pretty banged up guy. Ans still performs at a high level. Money is not a problem for him and he has a good lookin lady. Every time he thinks about comin back, he probably takes another drink of his favorite beverage and parties some more. I think he’s done. However, Looks like Licht is clearing up some bait money for something. If he comes back at all, it will be during mid training season. But if I were him, I’d do an Ali Marpet and… Read more »
Maybe, but to do that he’d have to stay in football shape until he un-retired. He’s also got a well paying job waiting for him at Fox. They aren’t going to take kindly Gronk retiring from their company twice. Nothing’s impossible, but this is very unlikely to be.
The player is not in camp. Let’s focus on players that are in camp.
Finally, the right thing to do. He is gone for the final time. :Let him go
Absolutely. Please, no more articles like this Scott.
Please stop. The teasing is bullshit.
Worked in New England.
I sure don’t want another type of Richard Sherman return, where you are counted on to play immediately. Gronk gave his reasons. If he returns it will be to the highest bidder. Lets move forward. Like I said before, Gronk is special, just like a couple other TE’s teams have and aren’t giving them up.
Could very well be to avoid training camp and show up later.