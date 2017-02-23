Bucs Release Veteran Cornerback

About the author

Profile photo of Mark Cook

Mark Cook

Mark Cook currently is the director of editorial content and Bucs beat writer and has written for PewterReport.com since 2011. Cook has followed the Buccaneers since 1977 when he first began watching football with his Dad and is fond of the 1979 Bucs team that came within 10 points of going to a Super Bowl. His favorite Bucs game is still the 1979 divisional playoff win 24-17 over the Eagles. In his spare time Cook enjoys playing guitar, fishing, surfing and family time at the beach. In addition, Cook can be found in front of a television or in Doak Campbell any time the FSU Seminoles are playing. Cook is a native of Pinecrest in Eastern Hillsborough County and has written for numerous publications including the Tampa Tribune, In the Field and Ya'll Magazine. Cook can be reached at mark@pewterreport.com

Related Articles

5 Comments

  1. 1
    Profile photo of plopes808

    plopes808

    I know his cap hit wasnt worth his position on the depth chart but I liked his play. Hopefully we bring him back at a more reasonable number

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  2. 2
    Profile photo of pinkstob

    pinkstob

    I never really cared for him as a Buc. A lot of easy INTs ended up being passes defensed. He was slightly better in this defense where there is more man coverage, but we can do better for his salary.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  3. 3
    Profile photo of drdneast

    drdneast

    My heart went out to Verner last year when he lost his father andhe managed to stay composed enough to suit up against the Seahawks and intercept one pass and break up another. Probably one of his best games as a Buc.
    It’s a shame he didn’t play that way all the time.
    As it is, he was just another bust as a highly paid FA who I believe Lovie Smith handpicked himself under the auspices of his contract that year.
    There are probably worse judges of pro level talent than Smith, they just don’t work for the Bucs anymore.
    Josh McClown anyone?

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  4. 4
    Profile photo of David DeLeon

    David DeLeon

    Hey Verner, thanks for your services. You were the best of the bunch of FA that year.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  5. 5
    Profile photo of chetthevette

    chetthevette

    Good luck Verner. You made a dismal effort by Lovie’s 2014 FA choices much better.
    Josh McCown, what were they thinking?
    GO BUCS

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user

Leave a Reply

© 2017 PewterReport.com All Rights reserved. Marketing Tampa | Visual Realm

Desktop Version Mobile Version