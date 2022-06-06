The Bucs signed second-round draft pick Luke Goedeke to a rookie deal on Monday. Tampa Bay drafted the offensive lineman out of Central Michigan with the 57th overall pick. They even traded up a couple of spots to get him.

This makes Goedeke the fifth rookie from the Bucs draft class to sign their contract. Rachaad White, Zyon McCollum, Ko Kieft and Andre Anthony all signed their contracts in early May.

Goedeke previously played tight end at Wisconsin-Stevens Point before transferring to Central Michigan and switching over to offensive tackle. He was first team all-MAC last season.

At the NFL level, Goedeke will move inside to guard. He is in competition for the starting left guard position with Aaron Stinnie, Nick Leverett and Robert Hainsey. During OTAs, Stinnie got the reps as the starter and Goedeke was with the second unit. There’s a long way before the start of the regular season to determine who won the job, though.

Goedeke signed just in time as mandatory mini-camp begins this week. The Bucs still need to sign defensive lineman Logan Hall, punter Jake Camarda and tight end Cade Otton to their deals.

Bucs mandatory mini-camp takes place from Tuesday through Thursday on June 7-9. All of the starters are expected to be there, including players such as Tom Brady, who haven’t attended the OTAs.