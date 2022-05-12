On the heels of the reported signing of third round running back Rachaad White, the Bucs announced they have signed three other members of their draft class to their rookie deals.

RB Rachaad White, CB Zyon McCollum, TE Ko Kieft and OLB Andre Anthony all inked their rookie NFL contracts ✍️#GoBucs — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) May 12, 2022

In addition to inking White, the Bucs have signed fifth-round selection cornerback Zyon McCollum. While also penning sixth-round pick, tight end Ko Kieft and seventh-round selection, edge rusher Andre Anthony, to their rookie deals. These deals are pretty standard practice, with each slot having a predetermined four-year contact.

McCollum is expected to receive $3.9 million over the life of his deal with a $325,000 signing bonus. Kieft will make $3.65 million over four years with a $135,000 signing bonus. Anthony will receive $3.6 million with a $95,000 signing bonus.

The Bucs still have four players from their draft class to sign. Their first selection, defensive tackle Logan Hall, whom they selected in top of the second round. And fellow second round pick guard Luke Goedeke. There’s also their pair of fourth round selections tight end Cade Otton and punter Jake Camarda.

In total, the Bucs’ draft class will count for about $7.7 million against this years cap. But the rule of top 51 will displace some of the contracts bringing the real number closer to $1 million. With rookie mini-camp starting on Friday, the Bucs could make it a priority to get all of their draft choices under contract.