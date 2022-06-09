As the Bucs continue to sign their draft class, the next player to sign is fourth-round punter Jake Camarda. The team announced they have signed Camarda to his rookie contract on Thursday.

Camarda provides more than just punting, as he is also a capable holder and kickoff specialist. Those current duties belong to Bradley Pinion, who remains on the roster, as does Sterling Hofrichter. Head coach Todd Bowles says he does not expect to carry all three punters into training camp. Hofrichter is the cheaper option, as he is on a minimum deal. Pinion will count $2.9 million against the cap, with no dead money charge.

The Bucs selected Camarda with the 133rd pick in the fourth round in this year’s draft. He spent four years as the Georgia Bulldogs’ punter, starting as a true freshman. In his four years with the Bulldogs, he averaged 45.8 yards per punt. He downed 70 of 140 punts inside the 20-yard line. On his 102 kickoffs, 71 of them went for touchbacks as well. Selected as the SEC special Teams Player of the Year in 2020, he also was named first team All-SEC in both 2020 and 2021. The Bucs now have six of eight draft picks under contract.