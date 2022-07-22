Alright Bucs fans, it’s that time of year again. Madden Football has started rolling out their ratings for its latest adaptation of the video game. First to be dropped were the ratings for wide receivers and tight ends. Understandably, no Bucs made the tight end list. Yet both starting receivers landed in the Top 15 of Madden 23.

Madden WR ratings continued: Michael Thomas: 90

Tyler Lockett: 90

Chris Godwin: 89

DK Metcalf: 89

Deebo Samuel: 89

Adam Thielen: 88

DJ Moore: 88

AJ Brown: 87

Brandin Cooks: 87

Ja'Marr Chase: 87

Calvin Ridley: 86

Mike Williams: 86

Robert Woods: 86 https://t.co/MNnfVCNGbN — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 18, 2022

Mike Evans cracked the Top 10, landing in the seventh spot with a 92. While Chris Godwin finished 13th with a rating of an 89. The ratings give the Bucs the top starting duo of receivers in the game. Providing a dangerous set of weapons for quarterback Tom Brady. Tampa Bay still has Russell Gage at their disposal too, and while his rating wasn’t released it is expected to land somewhere in the mid-to-low 80’s.

Last season, Evans extending his NFL record of 1,000 yards seasons to eight years in a row finishing with 1,035 yards. He broke his own franchise record for receiving touchdowns with 14 scores and averaged 14 yards per catch. His 64.9 catch percentage rate was the best of his career. Evans moved up the ratings from last season where he finished ninth with a 91 overall.

Godwin’s rating went up as well. If he had stayed healthy for the entire season there’s a good chance he would’ve made the top ten. The sixth year wideout missed the final three and a half games of the season after suffering an ACL tear Week 15. He still finished as the Bucs leader in both receptions and yards, posting a ridiculous 98 receptions for 1,103 yards and five touchdowns in just 14 games full games. Godwin averaged 11.3 yards per catch and his 77.2 catch percentage rate ws just .2 percent lower than last season.