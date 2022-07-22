Bucs training camp is drawing near and it’s time to preview the Bucs roster position by position. Pewter Report will break down and examine each roster spot, the players on the depth chart and preview the outlook for the 2022 season.

Today, we’re closing out the Bucs 2022 Camp Preview series with a look at the special teams unit.

Special Teams

The Bucs shook up their special teams room this offseason when they drafted punter Jake Camarda in the fourth round of the 2022 Draft. That signaled the end for incumbent punter Bradley Pinion, whose three-year tenure with the Bucs came to an official end over the summer. That move opened up $2 million in cap room for Tampa Bay.

Kicker Ryan Succop, who is due to make $2.5 million this year, will be in a fierce competition with Jose Borregales during training camp. Sterling Hofrichter will provide a semblance of competition for Camarda, but is likely the first player waived if the Bucs need a roster spot. Meanwhile, Zach Triner provides a steady presence at long snapper.

K Ryan Succop

Succop turned around the Bucs’ kicking woes when he joined the team in 2020. It meant moving on from 2019 fifth-round pick Matt Gay, but Succop provided stability to a position that had been lacking it for some time. However, as consistent as Succop has been, he is limited. Nearly automatic from 39 yards or closer, he doesn’t have the leg strength to make kicks longer than that range anymore. Going into his third season with the team, he’ll need to fend off Jose Borregales to keep his job.

2021 Stats: 25-for-30 on field goals, 56-for-59 on PATs

K Jose Borregales

Borregales, who split his college career between Florida International and Miami, is firmly in the competition for the kicking job. He was protected on the practice squad all of last season and has the range the Bucs have missed with Succop. However, he will need to show he can be consistent from all levels to beat Succop for the job. Preseason will be a huge test for the former Lou Groza Winner, who has yet to kick in an NFL game.

2021 Stats: N/A

P Jake Camarda

The Bucs are banking on Camarda to be as effective as he was in college in his rookie season. A three-phase player, the former Georgia Bulldog will handle kickoffs and holding duties in addition to his punting responsibilities. Over his four seasons at Georgia, Camarda finished with a 45.6 yards per punt average. He only had six punts go for touchbacks during his senior season. Meanwhile, 17 of his punts pinned opponents inside their 20-yard line and 18 went for over 50 yards.

P Sterling Hofrichter

Signed when Pinion missed time due to injury, Hofrichter entered the league with the Falcons in 2020. In two games with the Bucs last year, he punted six times for an abysmal 37.8 yards per punt. He also delivered just six touchbacks on kickoffs in his 14 attempts (42.9%). He’ll provide a layer of competition for Camarda, but could be one of the first roster casualties if the team needs to add to another position during camp.

LS Zach Triner

When it comes to long snappers, Triner has been as consistent and as tough as they come. Entering his fourth season with the team, Triner missed eight games last year after tearing a tendon in his finger Week 1. Despite the injury, he played through the pain and delivered a perfect snap to Succop for the game-winning kick. He was re-signed to a two-year deal this offseason and will provide stability to a group that could have two new faces.