Bucs Tender One RFA, Pass On A ERFA Defensive Lineman

About the author

Profile photo of Mark Cook

Mark Cook

Mark Cook currently is the director of editorial content and Bucs beat writer and has written for PewterReport.com since 2011. Cook has followed the Buccaneers since 1977 when he first began watching football with his Dad and is fond of the 1979 Bucs team that came within 10 points of going to a Super Bowl. His favorite Bucs game is still the 1979 divisional playoff win 24-17 over the Eagles. In his spare time Cook enjoys playing guitar, fishing, surfing and family time at the beach. In addition, Cook can be found in front of a television or in Doak Campbell any time the FSU Seminoles are playing. Cook is a native of Pinecrest in Eastern Hillsborough County and has written for numerous publications including the Tampa Tribune, In the Field and Ya'll Magazine. Cook can be reached at mark@pewterreport.com

Related Articles

6 Comments

  1. 1
    Profile photo of e

    e

    No one is to blame for the Bucs not resigning Howard Jones.

    +2
    -1
    Rating: +1. From 3 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
    1. 1.1
      Profile photo of Mark Cook

      Mark Cook

      Damn where did the LIKE button go. Love this!

      0
      -1
      Rating: -1. From 1 vote.
      Please wait...
    2. 1.2
      Profile photo of Bobby Ashcraft

      Bobby Ashcraft

      I have an ‘Everlasting Love’ for good 80s music puns.

      0
      -1
      Rating: -1. From 1 vote.
      Please wait...
      Report user
  2. 2
    Profile photo of Horse

    Horse

    Interesting? Jones and Smith might both be gone from the team.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  3. 3
    Profile photo of jongruden

    jongruden

    Smith came cheap so it’s at no risk to Bucs to see what he has left in the tank as far as Jones good riddens and next time take Luke Stocker with you

    +2
    -1
    Rating: +1. From 3 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  4. 4
    Profile photo of sidetrack

    sidetrack

    Very happy about re-signing Jaq Smith! He can be an excellent pass rusher at times.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user

Leave a Reply

© 2017 PewterReport.com All Rights reserved. Marketing Tampa | Visual Realm

Desktop Version Mobile Version