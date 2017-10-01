Bucs vs. Giants: Most Impressive

About the author

Trevor Sikkema

Trevor Sikkema is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat reporter and NFL Draft analyst for PewterReport.com. Sikkema, an alumnus of the University of Florida, has covered both college and professional football for much of his career. As a native of the Sunshine State, when he's not buried in social media, Sikkema can be found out and active, attempting to be the best athlete he never was. Sikkema can be reached at: [email protected]

Related Articles

4 Comments

  1. 1

    artpac

    I would add McCoy….lot of tfls early

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
  2. 2

    drdneast

    Receivers also dropped three or four very catchable balls including Howard and Evans. Both would have resulted in first downs.
    Of course so did Manning’s receivers, including Brandon Marshall.
    Grimes clearly frustrated Beckham during the game.
    Sure did like Rodgers running the ball today.
    Still, after watching Mike Glennon on Thursday night, I am still puzzled why this team didn’t give him more of a chance.
    I will repeat again, would someone please call Dwight Feeney.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
  3. 3

    pinkstob

    Grimes did not play as poorly as Hargreaves, but he did not play well either. I posted a longer explanation in the first PR released after the game, but in short the Giants left a lot of plays on the field in the passing game that had more to do with errant passes, dropped balls and an injured Beckham that good play by Grimes. Our CB’s are just giving up too much space to the guys they are covering.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
  4. 4

    pinkstob

    Also, I would put Humphries at the top of this list. He played great today.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...

Leave a Reply

© 2017 PewterReport.com All Rights reserved. Marketing Tampa | Visual Realm

Desktop Version Mobile Version

Send this to a friend