Bucs vs. Patriots: Most Disappointing

Trevor Sikkema

Trevor Sikkema is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat reporter and NFL Draft analyst for PewterReport.com. Sikkema, an alumnus of the University of Florida, has covered both college and professional football for much of his career. As a native of the Sunshine State, when he's not buried in social media, Sikkema can be found out and active, attempting to be the best athlete he never was. Sikkema can be reached at: [email protected]

11 Comments

  1. 1

    Horse

    Winston, Fold, OC Koetter, DC Smith most disappointing for me . Time to find another field goal kicker.

  2. 2

    e

    Folk me. He better not be the Bucs kicker when I wake up. Doug looked impressive. Ten days off… I really hope we get Kwon & David back by then. All is not lost 2-2 in the first quarter of the season… This team will start to tighten things up and I expect that they are still on course for a wild card bid at this point.

  3. 3

    TALLEYBAN BUC

    Dude Trevor are u freaking serious put dirk on the freaking list his play calling was terrible the whole game vanilla play calling all game long no adjustments yea Jameis didn’t play good but the play calling was horrible.. u killing me every time u so freaking quick to throw all the blame at Jameis it’s not all Jameis dude!!! I’m sick of you especially Jameis this Jameis that dude where are our bunch formations where are no huddle play calls or hot routes on blitzes what about trying something new dirk?? call the freaking coach out dude!!!

    1. 3.1

      Rob

      Did you even read this article?? Play calling is on the list. Which by the way….our HC does. Trevor absolutely called it out. He nailed every one of these right on the head.

    2. 3.2

      Trevor Sikkema

      Dirk was bad. He’s been bad for two games. Thought that was clear with the play calling thing.

  4. 4

    cgmaster27

    They tried to give us the game and we couldn’t win it. Jameis was asleep for the first three quarters. The play calling was horrible. How aren’t you going to let a defense who has had communication issues, just sit in cover two all game? Where were the adjustments?
    Heck cam brate could’ve been on this list too. A dropped td and at leaste two other that I can think of.
    As for folk, that dude needs to be gone tomorrow, end of story. Those kicks weren’t even close.
    Agree with this list, and the fact that we were even that close is mind boggling.

  5. 5

    TALLEYBAN BUC

    No Rob call the coach out by name is he untouchable to be called out by name?? He calls out JAMEIS WINSTON every freaking week dude!!! I swear let Jameis go somewhere else I’m going with him unloyal a## fans and writers!!

    1. 5.1

      Byron M. Washington

      I’m with you dude!!!! A QB can have an off game and STILL keep you in the game, WHICH IS WHAT JW did!!! Brady wasn’t stellar, but his kicker was.

      JW hung in there and kept fighting, but lets ignore the dropped td, td run called back and then missed FG.

      Trevor says stats lie, no they don’t. JW did enough to outduel the GOAT and his kicker and TE let him down. Is Brady the GOAT without Vinatieri?!?!?

      I’ll be ecstatic when JW leaves Tampa!!! Doug Williams 2.0. SMDH!!!!

      1. 5.1.1

        Trevor Sikkema

        It’s because I went to Florida.

    2. 5.2

      Trevor Sikkema

      Jameis Winston was bad.

      Dirk Koetter was bad.

      Mike Smith was bad.

      1. 5.2.1

        Byron M. Washington

        But he still gave his team a chance. He didn’t fold. Isn’t that what y’all called for after the Minny game? Make up your mind.

        And how can you ignore the td drop, td called back, missed fg? THAT sequence changed the game.

