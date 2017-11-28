Bucs Waive Stocker, Tapp; Promote O’Connor, Cross

It was a busy day for the Bucs roster on Tuesday as the team announce they have released former starters, tight end Luke Stocker and defensive end Darryl Tapp.

Stocker was a fourth-round pick for the Buccaneers back in 2011. Over the past seven seasons, he played in 80 games with 56 starts. During his time in Tampa Bay, he caught 52 passes for 400 yards and three touchdowns.

Tapp was signed earlier this season and played in three games for Tampa Bay. Tapp recorded two tackles and a sack with one start under his belt.

The team also announced that defensive end Pat O’Connor and tight end/fullback Alan Cross will be promoted to the active roster.

In addition to those moves, former Buccaneers cornerback and Hard Knocks feature player Maurice Fleming has also been signed back on the team’s practice squad.