Report: Bucs QB Winston Being Investigated By NFL For Alleged 2016 Groping

In a report from BuzzFeed early Friday afternoon, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston is being investigated by the NFL for allegedly groping an Uber driver back in 2016.

“The League has been informed that you may have been the victim of such a violation perpetrated by Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Jameis Winston. The League takes allegations of this nature very seriously and has opened an investigation into this matter,” a letter to the driver from the NFL, sent Thursday. (From Buzzfeed)

Per the report, the alleged victim, a female Uber driver, was scheduled to pick up a rider around 2 a.m. in Scottsdale, Arizona. In talking with BuzzFeed, the alleged victim told BuzzFeed News that she was told she would be chauffeuring a famous person that night – Winston.

The alleged victim went on to tell BuzzFeed that Winston was the only passenger in the car. “I started driving, and right away, [Winston] behaved poorly.” The alleged victim noted said that Winston was shouting homophobic slurs at pedestrians.

According to the alleged victim, Winston requested that they stop for food, so they did at Los Betos Mexican Food. The alleged victim went on to say, “he reached over and he just grabbed my crotch,” then went on to say Winston held his hand there for three to five seconds.

Winston’s representative, Russ Spielman, issued a statement denying the allegations: “We categorically deny this allegation. It is our understanding the Uber driver was unable to identify the specific individual who allegedly touched this driver inappropriately. The only reason his name is being dragged in to this is that his Uber account was used to call the ride.”

Bucs head coach Dirk Koetter said the team is aware of the report and that the team will be issuing a statement later today.

As a result of the report, Uber has banned Winston from their services.