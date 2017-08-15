BREAKING NEWS: GRUDEN SAYS HE WANTS TO COACH AGAIN
Cover 3: Bucs vs Bengals Game Review; Laying The Foundation

Trevor Sikkema

Trevor Sikkema is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat reporter and NFL Draft analyst for PewterReport.com. Sikkema, an alumnus of the University of Florida, has covered both college and professional football for much of his career. As a native of the Sunshine State, when he's not buried in social media, Sikkema can be found out and active, attempting to be the best athlete he never was. Sikkema can be reached at: [email protected]

3 Comments

  1. 1

    Iowabucfan

    I thought that Willis was off-side on his sack. I am encouraged by Jameis, Evans. Oh man we keep hearing Spence’s name and VHIII. That is very encouraging.
    For me, I don’t get to bent out of shape about preseason game no. 1. It is a glorified practice.
    Thanks for pointing out the possible experiments and possible let’s see what we got scenarios.
    Your video commentary is fun to follow.
    Go Bucs!

  2. 2

    chandlerglover

    I was disappointed to see that no one mentioned the command over the offense and zip Ryan Griffin had on the ball. He incompletions were drops mainly of which he cannot be blamed.

  3. 3

    ISLAND BUCS

    Trevor:

    I really appreciated your “clips” with your commentary.

    You have a real understanding of what the Bucs are trying to accomplish

