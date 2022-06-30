Former NFL executive Mike Tannenbaum was recently a guest on ESPN’s Get Up program and was asked about the chances of retired tight end Rob Gronkowski returning to the Bucs this season. Tannenbaum, who worked in NFL front offices for over two decades, including 16 years with the New York Jets, said that Bucs quarterback Tom Brady will get Gronk to come back during the 2022 season.

“One hundred percent he comes back,” Tannebaum said. “Tom Brady – when he says, ‘Go’ [Gronk] says, ‘Yes – how fast and how high?’

“Look, they don’t need Gronk for 17 games, guys. They need Gronk for consequential moments – third down, red zone coming down the stretch. Maybe it’s 15 plays per game.”

Gronkowski announced his retirement for the second time on June 21. He previously retired before the 2019 season, but returned in 2020 when Brady signed with the Bucs in free agency. Gronkowski caught two touchdowns in helping the Bucs win Super Bowl LV that season.

Is Gronk Simply Avoiding Training Camp?

Tannenbaum speculates that part of the reason the 33-year old Gronkowski has not re-signed with the Bucs yet is so that he can miss training camp.

“A lot of veterans don’t like training camp,” Tannenbaum said. “Gronk doesn’t need it, but we need quality plays, not quantity plays. He could be the difference between them beating the Rams down the stretch.

“So, when Tom Brady says, ‘Hey, Gronk, it’s time to go,’ I have no doubt in my mind that he’ll be a Buccaneer.”

During Tannenbaum’s appearance on Get Up, ESPN put up an interesting graphic. It showed that Brady has thrown 48 touchdowns and no interceptions in the red zone when Gronkowski is on the field. Not all of those touchdown passes went to Gronkowski, but 13 out of his 16 touchdown receptions have come from Brady in the red zone.

“I think this team is loaded, and Gronk down the stretch only makes them that much better,” Tannenbaum said.