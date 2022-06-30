It didn’t take long for punter Bradley Pinion to find a new team. Just a week after the Bucs released Pinion, he is staying in the NFC South after signing with the Falcons on Thursday, per Tom Pelissero.

Pinion spent three seasons with the Bucs after Tampa Bay traded for him in 2019 from the San Francisco 49ers. He proved to be a valuable commodity handling both punting and kickoff duties for all three seasons. Pinion was also a member of the Bucs Super Bowl LV winning team.

The 2021 season was a bit of a setback for Pinion as he played through a torn labrum injury in his hip that cost him two games. He didn’t look like he was fully healthy as Pinion struggled in the divisional round loss against the Rams.

Bucs Draft A New Punter

Tampa Bay essentially replaced Pinion when they drafted Georgia punter Jake Camarda of the 2022 NFL Draft. Once Pinion was able to pass a physical, the Bucs decided to release Pinion than have an open competition.

Both teams will play against each other in Week 5 in Tampa and then at Atlanta in week 18, the last game of the regular season.