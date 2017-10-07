Fifth Down With Center Ali Marpet: McCoy, Marley And Scarlett

Pewter Report debuted a new season-long weekend feature last season called Fifth Down that showcased some of the Bucs’ players each week to reveal what they are like off of the football field. We decided to bring it back and this week in The Fifth Down we spoke with with center Ali Marpet.

This feature is brought to you each week by Ford’s Garage.

Question: Who has been the toughest player you’ve faced in the NFL or college?

Answer: “I’m going to have to go with Gerald McCoy. Their different, but I’m going to have to split it, it’s between him and Aaron Donald. Those are the two guys that come to mind for me. For me It’s their get off. it’s impressive. Aaron Donald, it’s the variety of his moves and what he can give you as a threat.”

Question: If stranded on a deserted island with a teammate, who would it be?

Answer: “Jameis. Spirits will always be high (laughing). Provisions may be low, we might not have any food or shelter, but spirits will always be high.”

Question: What is the worst song that you could possibly get stuck in your head?

Answer: “It’s the 1-877-Kars-4-kids. [Singing] 1-877-Kars-4-Kids- K-A-R-S, kars for kids.”



Question: Who is your celebrity crush?

Answer: “Scarlett Johansson. She seems cool and she’s a great actress.”

Question: Which deceased person would you like to bring back to have dinner with?



Answer:“Bob Marley. I’d like to pick his brain and I like his vibe.”

