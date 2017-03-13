Pewter Report Bucs Monday Mailbag: Jackson And Winston Chemistry, Glennon & More

Mark Cook has written for PewterReport.com since 2011. Cook has followed the Buccaneers since 1977 when he first began watching football with his Dad and is fond of the 1979 Bucs team that came within 10 points of going to a Super Bowl. His favorite Bucs game is still the 1979 divisional playoff win 24-17 over the Eagles.

22 Comments

    Horse

    Mark, thanks for answering those questions.

    Now to the questions: 1. Brady also throws wobble passes at times deep, but his WR’s go after and fight for the ball. Evans and jackson will do the same. I’d rather have Winston work or his hand oof faking and the swing pass. 2. I think some of the fans have forgotten that much of the left over salary cap money is going for Evans and a couple other players on the team. 3. Ugh McCown can only show him how to lose at this point; that would be an awful choice. How about Josh Johnson? 4. I like Licht’s thinking and we do need not just a starter, but real back up’s at some positions. 5. Sims has been disappointing and the time is coming soon to move on from him. I see no value in a trade for him.

      Naplesfan

      Horse – I know it seems a popular meme here at PR, both writers and commenters, that we need to give a massive pay raise to Mike Evans this year, but point in fact is, we don’t. He’s still on his base 4-year contract, and no need to sign him to a long term contract yet. We can sign him to a long term contract next year and save $10M or $15M this year that we can certainly use, or bank for next year to help pay Mike and also apply to an extension for Jameis.

      Mike cannot go anywhere this year or next. Worst case we can exercise our fifth year option on him as a first rounder.

      He’ll get paid, and he’ll remain a Buc at least through a second contract.

      chetthevette

      We should bring in Steve DeBerg to teach James the fake hand off. He was the master.
      GO BUCS

        scubog

        Is he sober?

    MudManVA

    Scott-as an older fart I don’t Facebook or tweet, and would love to know if and how I could EMAIL questions for the mailbag.

    I’ll submit my current question here:
    I see the current BUC WR roster as even weaker than this time last year. 16-VJAX, Murphy, Evans, Humphries, Sheppard. 17-DJAX, Evans, Humphries, Moreno. Injuries devastated the corps last year, but I find it unlikely that there won’t be injuries in 17 too. How likely are the BUCS to sign another WR FA to add quality depth versus just addressing in the draft?

      chetthevette

      Ditto on the old fart. Can we send it snail mail?

    Naplesfan

    Having DJax is obviously going to improve Jameis’ long ball completion percentage… that’s what DJax does for a living, among other things (he can also go after the shorter passes and make a lot of YAC), and Jameis threw more long balls than other QB in the league last season. With DJax, if anything, Jameis will throw more long balls.

    Backup qb is a need, but not a big need. We need an upgrade over what we have now, but it won’t be worth any draft picks in a trade. We have the money to pay a vet well, if one becomes available. Or maybe we use a Day 3 pick in the draft and work on developing him, now that Jameis has a couple of years of league experience under his belt.

    tpeluso

    Too many bad feelings with Lovie bringing in McCown to usurp Glennon after what Glennon did as a rookie for McCown to be worth a return visit. That said, we definitely need to upgrade at backup QB as I have zero confidence in Griffin or Renfree to be able to hold the fort down for even a week, never mind an extended period. Does the team have any interest in Ryan Fitzpatrick?

      Naplesfan

      Fitzpatrick could be a great choice for a vet backup.

        scubog

        Any concern that Fitz, who by his hold-out and salary demands last season may have a rather inflated opinion of himself, would be less than totally willing to settle into a role as Jameis’ back-up?

    stlbucsfan

    I have to echo Naplesfan on this one, there is no rush to re-sign Mike Evans. If Mike Evans wants to be paid top dollar then what is the rush to add that type of number to our books. Unless he is willing to sign at somewhat of a discount I dont see the incentive to re-sign a player already under contract AND make him the highest paid player at his position, just seems like foolish spending. Any word if the Bucs have kicked the tires on Mychael Kendricks? Eagles reportedly would move him for a late round pick which isnt bad for a guy that would upgrade our SLB position and could slide over to play MLB or WLB in the event of injury.

      RootsCrew

      The benefit of extending Evans before training camp is that you avoid whatever crazy market OBJ is going to set in 2018. Say Mike has another season like 2016 (1,300 yards. 10+ TD’s. 90+ catches) or better, his agent is going to want him to get highest salary. By extending him early, we might save $2-$3 million a season. Somewhere in the $15-$17M range, compared to $19-$21M OBJ probably sets. The cap crunch is going to come in 2 years with Jameis ($20-$22M per) Kwon ($12M per) Marpet ($11M per) The cap will be higher, but so will the salaries. If we can’t extend Mike in the $15-$16M range, then it’s a no go. There are points for both arguments and I trust Greenberg & Licht will handle it correctly.

        Naplesfan

        Your last point is correct and determinative. Licht will figure it out and do the best thing for the long term.

          RootsCrew

          Yeah, it’s just fan projection of what we think is best. Licht & Greenberg’s cap system is really good and they’re smart about it. It’ll be interesting to see how they manage 2-3 mega contracts on the books in 2019.

    XpfcWintergreen

    As a matter of fact some of us old farts are so old that Pewter Report was still a “rag” publication when we first subscribed.

    By “rag” I refer to it being a paper publication not the content. While the quality of the articles,especially insider news, has gotten better over the years I was very happy with PR as a fan even back then.

    I see PR entering a “golden age” of its life just as I see the Bucs returning to Superbowl contention in the not so distant future.
    ____
    Go Bucs!!!!!

      MudManVA

      Ditto, loved my paperback PR back in the day, and the draft editions for the time were awesome. Old farts rule!

      scubog

      I go all the way back to when it was It’s Sports Magazine. Won a pick the Bucs roster contest.

    toofamiliar17

    When extending Mike early has come up in past PR pieces, I’ve asked this question to whoever could answer it, and I’ve always heard crickets in reply – what is the purpose of extending a player early if you’re not getting something of a discount in doing so? There is literally no reason for the TEAM to make Mike the highest paid WR in the NFL two full years before he could even hit free agency. In a situation like that, we have ALL of the leverage. You’re not supposed to pay full market rate for a guy when that market is two years away. So much can happen in two years – Mike could get seriously hurt, he could decline for effort reasons, whatever. If you pay him early, then you have to be compensated as a team for taking on the big risk that comes with that move.

    If Mike isn’t interested in a deal like that, that’s fine. Then we can pick up his option, and he can take on all of the long term risk by playing this season under his relatively very low paying contract. That’s obviously his prerogative. But as an organization, you can’t let guys have their cake and eat it too. If you’re going to get your big deal early, then it can’t also be for the absolute maximum you could get. It’s one, or the other. If Mike wants to hold out for something like $17M+ per year, that’s fine. But you make him keep earning it, keep staying healthy, etc. We can easily pick up his 5th year option this year, have him play this season, and then we can do this dance next offseason when there’s a bit more urgency, and the same deal he would have happily taken this year will be his best possible outcome next year.

    If he’s happy to be sensible, get some BIG long term security, and sign a deal at a slightly lower rate now, then sure, you can justify that as a team. Give him a bit more than Julio’s $14.25M per, maybe with a bit more in guarantees. Julio got $35M guaranteed. Give Mike more than two full seasons guaranteed, i.e. $40M or so. That’s still an objectively EXCELLENT deal for him, albeit at a rate lower than he might get in a couple years, assuming he keeps playing great AND stays healthy. And it makes sense for both sides to do that deal early – him for the locked in security, us for the long term savings on per year averages.

    If it’s not something like that, then we have NO reason to give him a crazy monster deal right this moment.

    scubog

    I’m for paying any player what he’s worth as compared to the ever-changing market value. In Mike’s case he has certainly been worth his original contract. Especially when compared to his Draft classmates.

    Isn’t it better for team (company) morale when the boss gives you a little bump without being asked? Isn’t it better for team (company) morale if when a new player (employee) is hired at the current market value the long time contributor to a team’s (company’s) success is also rewarded?

    These guys are no different than many of us. They too can see the disparity when a mediocre player is earning more than a star. Mike is already a star. He needs to be paid like one. He deserves it.

    toofamiliar17

    Can we stop talking about Pierre Garcon’s deal as some albatross? The media inexplicably reported the details of his contract very oddly. It doesn’t matter if he gets $16M cash in the first year of the deal. $12M of that is a very standard signing bonus. His per year average is $9.5M, with $17M out of a possible total of $47.5M guaranteed, which is perfectly reasonable for him. His deal doesn’t disrupt the normal market for WRs at all.

    toofamiliar17

    As for our backup QB, I would love to bring McCown in. He’s the consummate veteran professional, great for the locker room, works just as hard as the starter most of the time. I want my backup to be able to fill in over a 4 to 6 game stretch and help the team win half of those games, a feat McCown is very capable of accomplishing. He’s also likely to be prett cheap, which is nice as well.

    Mark Cook

    for those old farts lol, submit the question on the Red Board and just title it, for the Monday Mailbag, or private message me here. Thanks!

