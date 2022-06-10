Former Bucs pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul is searching for a new home after four seasons in Tampa. On Thursday, he visited with the Baltimore Ravens, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Pierre-Paul played injured for much of the 2021 season, and it clearly impacted his production. He totaled 2.5 sacks – his lowest mark since he was limited to one in eight games during the 2015 season. Following the Bucs’ NFC Divisional Round loss to the Rams in January, the 33-year-old said he would think about his future following shoulder surgery. After 12 seasons and a number of injuries, retirement seemed to be an option. However, he indicated in February that he wasn’t done with football.

Tampa Bay made it clear this offseason that it was moving on from the veteran, who came to town via trade in 2018. The Bucs want 2021 first-round pick Joe Tryon-Shoyinka to step into a starting role opposite Shaquil Barrett. Not to mention, the team’s top pick in the 2022 Draft, Logan Hall, is wearing Pierre-Paul’s No. 90. The Bucs may still have room for some veteran pass-rushing depth, but it won’t be Pierre-Paul.

It was a productive tenure back home in Tampa for Pierre-Paul, who played his college ball at USF. He posted 12.5 sacks in 2018, becoming the first Buc to record double-digit sacks in a season since Simeon Rice did it in 2005. Then, he followed that up with 8.5 sacks in 2019 and 9.5 in 2020. He was a Pro Bowl selection in 2020 and, of course, went on to earn his second Super Bowl ring. In 54 games (52 starts) with Tampa Bay, Pierre-Paul finished with 33 sacks, 55 quarterback hits, eight forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

If Pierre-Paul does sign with the Ravens, he will return to Raymond James Stadium as a visitor in Week 8, when Baltimore visits for a Thursday Night Football matchup.