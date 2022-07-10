Bucs linebacking duo Devin White and Lavonte David were just named the best duo at their position heading into the 2022 season. They were also named two of the top 10 linebackers in the league. However, after a season the pair described as a down year, there is certainly room for improvement. That’s especially the case for White.

During a recent radio appearance on WDAE, Bucs Hall of Fame linebacker Derrick Brooks said he speaks with White frequently about where he can improve his game. Brooks declined to divulge what the conversations between he and White contained. But he did say the 24-year-old is asking all the right questions.

“I can say this: The young man is hungry to get better,” Brooks said. “When I mean get better, I mean asking the right questions about [how to] be great. And what are the little things he needs to do to be great.”

It isn’t just White who seeks Brooks’ advice. David leans on the Hall of Famer as well, seeking advice on how to to raise his and White’s level of play as a pairing.

“You know Devin, and I definitely mean Lavonte too, both,” Brooks went on to explain. “How do we improve our relationship [so] that the Bucs get the best out of both of us and we’re playing at a high level together? I think that’s what you’re going to see out of both of these young men this year. Supporting each other and making big plays.

“The big key though for Lavonte is, as well as Devin, they got to stay healthy. If the Bucs’ defense is going to rebound to a Super Bowl form of 2020, both those guys need to be on the field a lot.”

The duo is already one of the best linebacking pairs in the league. White will need to take the next step in his game play with more discipline and focus. Meanwhile, David needs to remain healthy throughout the year. Do that, and the Bucs look to be in a phenomenal position at inside linebacker for the 2022 season.