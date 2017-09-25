Gerald McCoy To Disrespectful Fans: If You Got Something To Say, Come Talk About It

The beauty of social media is that it connects the world like nothing else has over the course of human history.

The bad part of social media is that it connects the world like nothing else has over the course of human history.

Both statements are true, and Bucs defensive tackle Gerald McCoy knows that. More recently, however, he’s experienced the latter part of the results of social media due to his team’s 34-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

McCoy: "There are a lot of fans out there on social media who say disrespectful things that I know they wouldn't say to our face." pic.twitter.com/o4MTymi5Qq — PewterReport (@PewterReport) September 25, 2017

McCoy told us he wasn’t going to hold anything back this year, so when asked about whether or not he reads things from fans on social media, the clip above was the first part of his response.

McCoy said that he understands that fans have a right to be disappointed in their team’s performance, but said that there’s never a place for the kind of disrespectful things he’s seen be hurled at him and his teammates.

McCoy even went on to say that he doesn’t care when fans come at him. He noted that he’s been disrespected since he got to Tampa by some who will always be his critics. But, when fans go after his teammates, he gets upset.

McCoy (cont): "If you're disappointed, I get that. But the disrespect? I just…" pic.twitter.com/WhV3hCWjud — PewterReport (@PewterReport) September 25, 2017

McCoy made a point to note that sometimes the same fans that beg for their autographs are the ones who will curse their names when it’s no longer convenient for them – that’s what he can’t stand. He knows that fans have every right to feel how they want to feel, but said that fans either need to be for the good of the team or not. They can be disappointed and want the team to do better, but the disrespect and the names that they are called have no place.

He’s right.

The Bucs deserved their criticism from their game on Sunday, their head coach was the first one to say and admit that, but McCoy said the disrespect is what he cannot stand.