Bucs’ McCoy Goes After Trump; Says All Bucs Support Troops

Bucs defensive tackle Gerald McCoy was tired of biting his tongue on Monday.

After spending five minutes defending himself and his teammates to a segment of disgruntled fans who have criticized the team after their Week 3 loss to the Vikings, McCoy turned his ire to the President who over the weekend called players kneeling in peaceful anthem protests SOBs.



That guy says a lot of outlandish stuff, “ McCoy said. “It’s not the first time he said, it wont be the last time he says it. I’m going to tell you this. The Buccaneers are going to stick together. We are going to keep being who we are. We are going to keep representing how we want to represent. He doesn’t determine who we are going to be. The Glazers said it – we are going to be who we want to be how we want to be. Simple as that. He is just …. That dude is crazy man. No, I don’t agree with nothing he said. I don’t think anybody agrees with anything he said. Like I said, I have watch what I say.

“It’s not the last time he is going to say something stupid. It is very idiotic what he said. And it is retarded. It is very stupid. And it is dumb. So whatever.”

McCoy was then asked about receivers Mike Evans and Desean Jackson who decided to kneel during the national anthem on Sunday at Minnesota.

“100 percent we are supporting them. That is our family,” McCoy said. “Not everyone is going to react the way my wife does. My Dad doesn’t react I would. But if my wife does something, I am going to support her 100 percent. Mike and Desean did something and we support them 100 percent. We just all do things different. But if they do something we are going to support it, regardless. There is going to be some backlash, but it is what it is.

“Nobody, not one single person on this team, will ever, ever, ever disrespect the men and women who fight for this country. We love them for what they do. For their service. It’s not about that. It is not about one man’s words either. It’s not about Trump. It is bigger than that. So they have to understand that no one on this team will ever disrespect the men an women who fight for this country.

“We talk about it in meetings all the time We would never ever disrespect men and women in this country. So anyone who took it that way, we apologize. It was not meant to be towards any man or woman who fights for this country. We are not us without them. And I want them to understand that. But if our teammate does it, we are going to support them.”