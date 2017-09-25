Bucs’ McCoy Goes After Trump; Says All Bucs Support Troops

About the author

Mark Cook

Mark Cook has written for PewterReport.com since 2011. Cook has followed the Buccaneers since 1977. Cook can be reached at [email protected]

4 Comments

  1. 1

    Morgan

    Love to read this………..Nobody, not one single person on this team, will ever, ever, ever disrespect the men and women who fight for this country. We love them for what they do. For their service. It’s not about that. It is not about one man’s words either. It’s not about Trump. It is bigger than that. So they have to understand that no one on this team will ever disrespect the men an women who fight for this country.

    1. 1.1

      cgilmer0427

      Love it!

  2. 2

    Horse

    I support Gerald McCoy because he is right!

  3. 3

    e

    Hear, hear!

