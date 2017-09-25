I Want Football Back

About the author

Scott Reynolds

Scott Reynolds is in his 23rd year of covering the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the vice president, publisher and senior Bucs beat writer for PewterReport.com. Author of the popular SR's Fab 5 column on Fridays, Reynolds oversees web development and forges marketing partnerships for PewterReport.com in addition to his editorial duties. A graduate of Kansas State University in 1995, Reynolds enjoys giving back to the community as the defensive line coach for his sons' Pop Warner team, the South Pasco Predators. Reynolds can be reached at: [email protected]

  1. 1

    tog

    This is foolishness.

    Football, and sport, have always been political. This idea of a “haven from politics” is ahistorical and false. It’s never been that way, unless you choose to ignore the reality going on around you. The very fact that there are flags and soldiers and the national anthem – that’s all political. And again, there is a very long history (up to today) of politics and sport being intertwined.

    And this is particularly true in terms of race. Sport in America played a significant role in the battle over black racism (on both sides). Popular examples include Jackie Robinson, Muhammad Ali and Smith/Carlos. The great irony is that while we laud figures like Robinson and Ali now, at the time the they were heavily criticised for their stance and “not sticking to sports”.

    You may not agree with players taking a knee, but asking for a “return to football” is a call for ignorance.

  2. 2

    Buccaneerblood1

    I would like to say that whether we agree or disagree with players kneeling or not, it should not matter. We all have our feelings and opinions and we should keep them personal to ourselves. What we can most certainly agree upon is the fact that it is their right as Americans and ours as Americans. For our President to make a stink about it is just ridiculous. We as Americans must stand up for our rights. And that is what you saw from the NFL players. On another note, to everyone who sits at home every Sunday watching football… I ask you this question. Do you stand in your living room during every national anthem? And did you know that its against Flag code to market the Flag like it is? Yet its ok that they make paper plates we throw away with the flag printed on them? Amongst many many other things the flag is used for profit? How much money was made after 9/11 on flag merchandise? We honor our flag with paper plates that are thrown away for profit , yet a person honoring our flag for our rights as Americans is wrong?

    1. 2.1

      Timbuc2

      Agree 100%

  3. 3

    Steven007

    Hi Scott. I appreciate you chiming in here, particularly given the side of the aisle you seem to prefer. You mentioned what you did like “years ago”. Here’s a little reminder of the precursors to Kaep’s protest from years ago:

    In 1966, Muhammad Ali—gold-medal winner for the United States in boxing at the 1960 Olympics, 24-year-old reigning heavyweight title holder, reportedly the most famous American in the world—formally refused induction for the draft, because of his opposition to the Vietnam war. A year later Ali was convicted of draft evasion and sentenced to five years in prison. By 1971 the Supreme Court had overturned his conviction, though Ali had irretrievably lost five years of his fighting prime. Twenty five years later, by the time of the 1996 Olympics, Ali was revered enough to be the lighter of the Olympic torch for the Atlanta games. Ten years after that, in 2006, none other than George W. Bush presented him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the country’s highest civilian honor.

    But when Ali took his stand, he did so in direct opposition to and criticism of the president who hoped that the “Great Society,” and not the nascent war in Vietnam, would be his legacy: Lyndon Johnson. Ali memorably said, in explaining his draft refusal, “I ain’t got nothing against no Viet Cong … no Viet Cong never called me nigger.”

    In 1968, American track stars Tommie Smith and John Carlos won the gold and bronze medals (respectively) in the 200-meter race at the Olympics in Mexico City. When the awards ceremony came, they performed the original version of what now would be considered a Kaepernick protest. As The Star-Spangled Banner played they bowed their heads; they raised their black-gloved fists in what was then known as a “Black Power” protest salute; and they displayed on their USA team jackets a prominent badge from an anti-racist organization. The silver medalist, Peter Norman of Australia, did not raise his fist but displayed the badge and later made clear his support for the protest.

    Within the Olympic “family,” the protest made huge waves. The very conservative head of the International Olympic Committee, Avery Brundage, was outraged and stripped Smith and Carlos of their medals. Much of white America piled on to criticize the two athletes. “If I win, I am American, not a black American,” Smith said later. “But if I did something bad, then they would say I am a Negro. We are black and we are proud of being black. Black America will understand what we did tonight.” Nearly 50 years later, their protest is memorialized and honored in the African American History Museum on the National Mall.

    Ali was eventually revered. Smith and Carlos were similarly honored. It will be interesting to see how history treats Kaep’s protest. Time has a funny yet predictable way of evening out these kinds of things.

  4. 4

    sumokid

    Cowardly article. So your position is to stick your head in the sand, and wish you had “your NFL” back?! The point of Kaep’s kneeling was to shed light on bad cop’s, inequality, and police brutality and murders. Poor you, for having to listen and learn a few things, especially the way these issues affect players you cover on a daily basis for years and years now. These players are people, too, not just Sunday entertainment. Imagine that.

  5. 5

    Timbuc2

    “No doubt these last nine years have been more divisive for our country along political party lines and race, unfortunately, than eight years of Ronald Reagan in the 1980s and eight years of Bill Clinton in the 1990s.”

    It’s a nice try that people still say that this country has been divided within the last 10 years! What country have you been living in if you believe that? This country has been divided for as far back as I can remember and certainly along racial lines. So the division has been at least 58 years that I know of. Now from what I read and have been told by elders, it’s been longer so…maybe I’m missing something!

  6. 6

    e

    Well said, Scott. I probably don’t agree with a majority of your political views, but I think you are fair in your assessment. I think Americans need to start to listen to each other and stop dismissing the “other side.” Empires rise and fall; we see that throughout history and if we collectively feel that we have no responsibility to do anything to reverse this; it will be our generation of Americans that failed our country. As far as your previous assessment of the Minnesota game; I haven’t heard you so bleak since Lovie was roaming the halls at One Buc Place. We all know that Jameis is a warrior and he is going to get this turned around. Doug will be back soon and If we are hovering around .500 by mid season, I still think this team holds its playoff destiny in its hands.

  7. 7

    Morgan R

    The author should read The Ferguson Report, and realize, that for black Americans, this is not “The Land of the Free”, it is the land of systemic racism. Unless you have read the Ferguson Report, or are a Black American, you’re probably in denial. In Ferguson, an entire city government in, under our very flag, conspired & colluded against black citizens, and trampled the rights and bodies of our black citizens, for decades.

    Institutional racism, in our country, going unchallenged for decades.

    That’s disgusting. Taking a knee during the anthem to bring attention to the issue is not.

