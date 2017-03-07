Pewter Report’s Bucs Monday Mailbag 3-6: Gholston, Jackson, Gabbert And More

Each week PewterReport.com’s Mark Cook answers your submitted questions about the Bucs. You can have your question answered by asking on Twitter using the #PRMailbag hashtag. Here are this week’s five questions.

Question: In regards to the combine, does talent and tape outweigh measurables?

Answer: Absolutely. In fact Jason Licht has told us that privately and also mentioned it last week at the combine. They aren’t going to be swayed by a combine performance when they have three or four years of tape on a guy. I like what Jimbo Fisher had to say about Dalvin Cook’s average combine performance. He said, “Turn the tape on. How come all the fast guys couldn’t catch him?” The film doesn’t lie, and is a much better indicator of a player’s projected success than running around in shorts tight enough to make a bass singer a soprano.

What the Bucs do like the combine for is for interviews and for medical. Those are two things they spend a lot of time on and can take a guy off the board in a hurry.

Question: With Glennon off to make $12 million to start somewhere else, do you see the team going after Blaine Gabbert, Koetter’s former project QB?

Answer: I really doubt it. It wouldn’t surprise me if they did bring in a veteran guy, but Gabbert? Doubtful. They say they are okay with Ryan Griffin but he literally is a guy who has never taken a meaningful NFL snap. Of course, of the vets that are available, I am not sure any would be able to rescue a playoff season if Winston were to be injured. The Raiders found that out the hard way this year, as the Cardinals did in 2015. Really good backup quarterback play is kind of a unicorn these days in the NFL unfortunately. I don’t see another Bledsoe/Brady or Simms/Hostetler situation anywhere on an NFL roster these days. Josh McCown is available however.. hmmmm. Just kidding, although I would take him over Griffin and Gabbert all day, every day.

Question: Does the re-signing of Gholston take the Bucs out of the Calais Campbell sweepstakes?

Answer: I believe it really does. Campbell is probably going to command crazy money this week, and with the Bucs showing interest in Washington’s Chris Baker, and the money already tied up in Gerald McCoy, Robert Ayers and now Gholston, I don’t think they will be players. I do believe they do go after a lineman in the draft however. There are a ton of good defensive linemen in this draft class and the Bucs can get one in the third or fourth round if they choose to, and allow the player to develop as they are in pretty good shape numbers wise now with defensive linemen.

Question: Is Patriots TE Martellus Bennett a possibility to the Bucs since Winston loves his big play TE Brate, but imagine that 2 TE set?

Answer: Like Campbell, I see Bennett commanding good money on the free agent market. And with the hard feelings of his brother’s ending here in Tampa, I am not sure Martellus or the Glazers would think this is a good fit. Bennett is reportedly going to be a target of the Raiders and Jags, both teams with lots of cap space. The Bucs will be active in free agency, but they won’t get in bidding wars with teams that push the prices out of what they feel is fair value. Even for a guy like DeSean Jackson. We believe they are very serious in their interest, but they aren’t going to destroy their long-term salary cap budget by overpaying anyone, Jackson included. If Jackson wants to be a Buccaneer, he will be, but at a reasonable price.

Question: Do you think the Buccaneers will be players in the CB market? Grimes will be a 34 year old FA next offseason.

Answer: Maybe. I don’t know that they see it as a huge need. I would bet more that safety would be a priority in free agency over cornerback. And I don’t really see a lot of great cornerbacks that will hit the free agent market this week. This is a pretty weak class of free agent corners, and really a bit of a down year overall for free agents. Teams figure out a way to keep their core guys for the most part, so the ones that make it to free agency, makes you have to wonder if there is a reason their current team is allowing them to walk. Again, like the earlier question about the defensive line, this draft class at corner is really good this season and I would guess the Bucs consider addressing it that way as opposed to free agency.