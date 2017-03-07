Pewter Report’s Bucs Monday Mailbag 3-6: Gholston, Jackson, Gabbert And More

About the author

Profile photo of Mark Cook

Mark Cook

Mark Cook currently is the director of editorial content and Bucs beat writer and has written for PewterReport.com since 2011. Cook has followed the Buccaneers since 1977 when he first began watching football with his Dad and is fond of the 1979 Bucs team that came within 10 points of going to a Super Bowl. His favorite Bucs game is still the 1979 divisional playoff win 24-17 over the Eagles. In his spare time Cook enjoys playing guitar, fishing, surfing and family time at the beach. In addition, Cook can be found in front of a television or in Doak Campbell any time the FSU Seminoles are playing. Cook is a native of Pinecrest in Eastern Hillsborough County and has written for numerous publications including the Tampa Tribune, In the Field and Ya'll Magazine. Cook can be reached at mark@pewterreport.com

  1
    surferdudes

    Not as confident as you in our D line Mark. McCoy’s replacement needs to be found, McDonald couldn’t stay on the field last year, and is on the downside of his career, add to the fact Spence is a F.A.. Not saying we need to go after Campbell, I like you would like to see us use at least one pick on a D tackle. I don’t buy into the fact that we can just throw some D ends in at tackle, and that lesson’s the need. Hopefully there’s at least one free agent D.T. Licht can find in free agency that won’t break the bank, and draft one who can contribute. Unlike some fans, I’d resign Spence. No he’s not dynamic, but like Will is still young, and developing. He should only get better with another year in the system, and won’t command a huge salary.

    1.1
      jme0151

      DL should always be a priority. I agree we should resign Spence. Young and on the rise. He has plenty of room to get better. Certainly strong enough already.

    1.2
      Naplesfan

      McCoy is only at the midpoint of his career …. no need to get a “McCoy replacement”.

      Our defensive line is actually in pretty good shape right now. Doesn’t mean we stand pat … I expect we’ll likely draft at least one D-lineman this year given the deep talent this draft. We may also pick up someone in FA if they are bargain priced, but I don’t think Jason Licht is going to spend freely on defensive linemen again. For both economic reasons and continuity reasons he wants to build with the draft. Remember we also have Jacquies Smith coming back after injury and reported to be in good health, and Noah Spence is likely to be a more consistent performer this season with his rookie season behind him and his torn labrum surgically repaired.

      McDonald was just fine after recovering from his early season injury, getting 12 starts. Any player can get injured … you seem like so many other commenters here who routinely blame players for getting injured, which is just crazy.

  2
    chetthevette

    I agree with Surferdude. Resign Spence. He might not ever be a star, so what. He he dependable and healthy. All teams need dependable back up players. We will see if they resign our safeties, if we don’t sign Conte maybe look at his replacement in FA. McDougal to me is a high priority resign. This draft is loaded with very good secondary players. But I still think we should get Conte back.
    Pretty good sleight of hand Mark. Answer a question about tape over performance with a back door Dalvin Cook comment. Keep it up, you’ve swayed me over to your side. I really think there might be a chance at 19 to nab him. Cook And Quizz in the back field, sounds good to me.
    GO BUCS

  3
    Dude

    I would love to see the Bucs draft Cook. But if they don’t, I feel they will definitely get a good player. There will be a lot to choose from with the 19th pick. I guess it all depends on Licht’s board. I trust Licht, and believe he has a vision for this team, as far as the type of players he wants, and it’s future. So far he has done a fantastic job. But I’m hoping for Cook, Davis, McCaffrey, or Howard in the first round.

    Also, I would rather see them get a DL in the draft rather than bring in a FA. It’s a deep draft for defensive players. I would love to see us with a young nucleus of players 2-4 years apart that can play and grow together for a few years. This is how championship teams are built. It’s how the Bucs did it in the past, along with adding a player here or there through FA when the need calls for it.

  4
    Horse

    I would much prefer to trade down or stay put.

  5
    drdneast

    Naplesfan, had to laugh and I agree with you about some fans comments about injured players.
    As for Davin Cook slipping to 19, I think the chances are pretty good if he keeps running with his gansta home boys. Nobody wants another Aaron Hernandez on their team.
    I think I heard one of the posse members of PewteamReport say it would be better if he eas drafted by an out of state team so he could get away from those types.
    I had to laugh at that.
    The time to get away from those old influences are when you are in college. Its harder to break ties with a group the longer you stay associated with them.

    5.1
      Mark Cook

      Geez so now because he has a group of guys he hangs with he is now Aaron Hernandez? Stereotype much? Plenty of guys, on this current team, have a group of friends from high school they still run with. Cook is no Hernandez. That is a reckless statement.

    5.2
      cgmaster27

      Drd , you continue with this stupid comparison to a murderer. Cooks as much a murderer as you are. And please enlighten us to this “gang “related stuff he does. SO you read something online and it must be true right? wow, that was once again a completely uninformed assessment on your part.

