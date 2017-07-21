SR’s Fab 5: 2017 Bucs Training Camp Preview

After talking about possible Hard Knocks storylines, chronicling James Wilder’s awesome career in Tampa Bay and a host of other Bucs-related topics this summer in SR’s Fab 5, it’s time to turn the focus toward Buccaneers training camp, which begins a week from now on Friday, July 28. Enjoy this special Bucs Training Camp Preview edition of SR’s Fab 5.

FAB 1. 5 Breakout Bucs In 2017

Training camp is where it all begins. Underwear football is over. The pads come on and the hitting begins. It’s time for real football. Training camp is where jobs are won and the depth chart begins to take shape.

In Tampa Bay, look for these five Buccaneers to begin what could be a breakout season for them.

DE Noah Spence

Fellow defensive end Robert Ayers has gone on record in saying that he believes Spence, who is entering his second season in the league, could be a 15-sack guy. Who am I to go against what Ayers says or not believe in Spence’s abilities? Yet 15 sacks may be a bit lofty for a player that recorded 5.5 sacks as a rookie, but didn’t capture a quarterback once over the last five games of 2016.

The Bucs expect Spence to be fully recovered from offseason shoulder surgery, and that injury, which occurred in Week 4, hampered his production all season. Spence, who was the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Month in November when he had 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in helping Tampa Bay go 3-1 that month, has a year’s worth of his film to watch to get better and hone his skills. Going up against big, physical offensive tackles in Donovan Smith and Demar Dotson during training camp in August will also accelerate his learning curve.

They say the biggest jump NFL players make is between their first and second seasons, and Spence could become the first Buccaneer to record double digit sacks since Simeon Rice did it in 2005. Tampa Bay will use Spence as a designated pass rusher on obvious passing downs as Will Gholston leaves the field and Ayers moves inside to defensive tackle to rush next to Gerald McCoy.

Fifteen sacks is a lofty goal for any NFL defensive end. Only one player accomplished that feat last year and that was Atlanta’s Vic Beasley, who led the league with 15.5 in his second season. The guess here is that Spence flourishes in training camp and reaches nine or 10 this season and duels McCoy for the sack lead in Tampa Bay.

CB Vernon Hargreaves III

Hargreaves generated plenty of hype in the OTAs as he squared off against veteran wideout DeSean Jackson and won some of those battles against the speed demon, picking off one particular deep pass during mini-camp. Hargreaves is coming off a rookie season in which the Bucs’ first pick last year was thrown at more than any other NFL player. He survived 16 starts opposite Brent Grimes and learned a lot through trial by fire.

The good news for Hargreaves is that he never lost confidence in his abilities, which is key for any NFL cornerback. Hargreaves’ play got better as the season went on and his first – and only – interception came against New Orleans’ future Hall of Famer Drew Brees in the Bucs’ 16-11 home win against the Saints. The key to Hargreaves’ ascension and development will be to get more interceptions.

Bucs defensive coordinator Mike Smith wants Hargreaves to be more aggressive and play tighter coverage and he demonstrated his improvement in that area during the OTAs and the mini-camp. Hargreaves has always gotten a lot of picks in practice dating back to last year, but that needs to translate to game days and it will this year.

Having one of the fastest receivers in Jackson, and one of the biggest and best receivers in Mike Evans to go up against every day in practice will only make Hargreaves better. If Hargreaves keeps progressing as he’s done all offseason he’ll make opposing quarterbacks pay if they continue to constantly target him this year.

CB Ryan Smith

Smith’s name was one of the most buzz-worthy names bantered around the halls of One Buccaneer Place this offseason. After moving from safety to cornerback last fall behind the scenes, the Tampa Bay coaching staff saw that pay dividends in the OTAs as Smith emerged as a playmaking force in the passing game. The media also got to see first-hand what all of the buzz was about this spring during the open OTAs and mini-camp.

Smith benefitted from Hargreaves and Grimes missing some OTA time by jumping in with the starting unit and taking reps with Tampa Bay’s first-team defense. Smith more than held his own and despite not playing a down on defense last year, he looks confident enough to see some playing time after starring on special teams as a gunner during his rookie campaign.

At 6-foot, 190 pounds, Smith is the biggest cornerback on the roster and is also considered to be the fastest. The Bucs like his physical playing style and swagger and see him as a possible eventual replacement for Grimes in time. The team is anxious to see Smith in his first live action at cornerback in the preseason after playing safety last August. Smith is strictly an outside player and will not factor into the nickel cornerback competition.

While he won’t become a starter this year unless there is an injury, Smith’s ascension may come at a cost to some playing time for Grimes and Hargreaves this year. If he has the type of training camp and preseason the Bucs are anticipating him having, Smith will push for some snaps this year and perhaps a starting job next year at outside cornerback if all goes well.

WR Chris Godwin

Godwin was a pleasant surprise during the offseason as this year’s third-round pick quickly absorbed Dirk Koetter’s playbook, ran crisp routes, got open and made some spectacular catches. While the scouts were excited to draft Godwin in the third round, he’s proven to be a quicker study than anyone anticipated, and was at times the most spectacular receiver on a field that includes Evans and Jackson.

Bucs fans are quick to remember the early buzz that surrounded failed wide receiver Kenny Bell received during OTAs over the last two years and look at Godwin with a cautious eye. The difference between the two is twofold. First, Bell had inconsistent hands, while Godwin rarely dropped a pass since the rookie mini-camp. Second, Bell was a different player when the pads came on and wasn’t as confident. Godwin is a bigger, more physical player to begin with and should transition well to the hits that will come during camp.

Godwin will cross-train between the X (split end) and Z (flanker) positions, but won’t compete at the Y (slot) spot where Adam Humphries is slated to be the starter once again. Yet, Godwin might steal some playing time away from Humphries if Dirk Koetter decides to use Evans or Jackson in the slot for a few plays to create some size or speed mismatches the way Arizona does with Larry Fitzgerald and the way Atlanta does with Julio Jones. Godwin would play outside at X or Z in those circumstances.

While Evans will rarely leave the field this season, the Bucs will likely spell the 30-year old Jackson occasionally, as he isn’t accustomed to playing in the heat and humidity. Tampa Bay wants Jackson as fast in the fourth quarter as he is in the first quarter. The Bucs also want Jackson as healthy in Week 17 as he is in Week 16. Having Godwin take some reps and give Jackson a breather will extend Jackson’s season and hopefully keep him healthy. When Godwin is on the field, look for him to make a favorable early impression.

C Ali Marpet

Marpet was on the verge of becoming a Pro Bowl player at right guard where his run blocking prowess has stood out for the past two seasons. The Bucs wanted him to move to center this year to help the interior running game and it is a move that Marpet has embraced this offseason. The fact that Evan Smith and Joe Hawley, Tampa Bay’s two previous centers, are around to help Marpet’s transition will only help.

At 6-foot-4, 307 pounds, Marpet has the ideal size to anchor the offensive line. He’s slightly bigger and stronger than Hawley and allows J.R. Sweezy, another physical road-grader, to move into Marpet’s old spot at right guard now that he has returned from last year’s back surgery. I believe Marpet can eventually get to the level former New York Jets great Nick Mangold reached as a 7-time Pro Bowl center.

Marpet not only has the demeanor to play the center position, but he also has the intelligence. After playing the demanding left tackle spot at Hobart College, Marpet made a seamless transition to right guard at the NFL level. Why doubt he can handle the move to center? He has two years worth of experience in Koetter’s offense, and is best friends with star quarterback Jameis Winston. Marpet will get the mental part of the game down in training camp and the preseason.

Marpet’s mobility and athleticism allowed him to quickly get to the second level when he played guard and will serve him well as he makes the transition to center. Look for Koetter to take advantage of Marpet’s skill set and use him to pull on occasion. It takes a special athlete to be able to pull and get outside as a lead blocker at the NFL level from that position, but Marpet has that ability. He’ll show it this year in his first year as center.