The Bucs’ 2022 NFL schedule out. So how many games will Tampa Bay be projected to win this year? Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis reports that the Las Vegas oddsmakers have set the Bucs’ line at 11.5 wins. The return of quarterback Tom Brady was undoubtedly a huge factor.

The Bucs’ 11.5 wins was the highest projected win total in the NFC this year. Green Bay was second with 11.2 (11 line) wins in 2022. Buffalo’s projected win total of 11.8 (11.5 line) was the highest on the list for all NFL teams.

Tampa Bay set a new franchise record with a 13-4 record last year, and went 11-5 in 2020 en route to winning Super Bowl LV. The Bucs have only won 11 games or more just five times in team history. The other three seasons came in 1999, 2002 and 2005.

Tampa Bay went 11-5 and made it to the NFC Championship Game. Then the team set a record for best record in franchise history, going 12-4 and winning Super Bowl XXXVII in 2002. The Bucs also went 11-5 in 2005, winning the NFC South before losing in the Wild Card round of the playoffs to Washington.