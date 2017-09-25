PFF Notes And Grades For Bucs One-Sided Loss To Vikings

When it rains in Tampa Bay, many know that it isn’t often a light shower – it, in fact, pours.

Such is the case this Monday following the Buccaneers deflating 34-17 loss at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings​​. PewterReport.com and other Bucs fans around the web have chimed in with their post-game thoughts, but now it’s time to hear from the folks over at Pro Football Focus.

Here’s what PFF had to say about the Bucs’ performances on Sunday.

Week 3 Buccaneers Offensive Stats:

Concerning for the Bucs possibly, QB Jameis Winston threw three interceptions on Sunday against Minnesota, when not under pressure. Although he threw his 2 touchdowns without pressure applied, he committed all three turnovers while not under duress. One of those interceptions was on a blitz, but was cleverly picked up by the Bucs offensive line to avoid pressure.

Bucs QB Jameis Winston struggled between the numbers on Sunday against the Vikings – tossing all three interceptions on throws in the middle of the field. It happens to be said that the middle of the field was his most targeted area, finishing the game going 16-of-22 for 184 yards, 1 TD and those 3 INTs on passes between the numbers.

Bucs QB Jameis Winston had a hard time finding much rhythm when targeting WR Mike Evans, especially when covered by pro bowl CB Xavier Rhodes. On 8 targets to Evans when in Rhodes’ coverage, only 4 were hauled in for just 36 yards and a passer rating of just 55.8. Evans finished his day seeing 11 total targets for 63 yards and an interception when throwing his way for an overall 33.5 passer rating when targeted.

WR DeSean Jackson was targeted seven times in by Bucs QB Jameis Winston, hauling in four receptions and a touchdown on 84 yards. Despite 2 interceptions when targeting Jackson, Winston’s passer rating was still a very respectable 99.7 when throwing to Jackson.

LT Donovan Smith was beaten badly, and often on Sunday against the Vikings – surrendering five total QB pressures on his 45 pass block snaps. DE Everson Griffen hauled in 5 total pressures himself, with 3 hurries coming on Smith.

​​Week 3 Buccaneers Defensive Stats: