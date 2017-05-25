Inside Bucs OTAs 5-25: More Bucs Held Out; Aguayo Rebounds

The Buccaneers had their second OTA that was available for the media to view on Thursday. Below is a rundown of what took place inside the Bucs training facility.

The new crop of rookies from cooler climates up north have no idea what is in store for them. The Bucs OTA practice on Thursday was warm, but nothing like it will be in two months. Under partly cloudy skies, temperatures in the low 80’s and a cooling west breeze, so far the rookies haven’t experienced the heat that Tampa can deal you in late July and August.

On Thursday, the heat was on for one Bucs player in particular: kicker Roberto Aguayo, who had a dreadful day on Tuesday as he battles Nick Folk for the starting job. Aguayo rebounded nicely on Thursday, nailing 4-of-5 field goal attempts. However, his competition was once again perfect, hitting all five of his attempts from approximately 45 yards.

Defensive end George Johnson went down with an apparent right leg or hip injury and spent a few minutes on his back with a trainer working on his lower body. Johnson was eventually able to be helped up and limped off the field and did return to action. Johnson missed the entire 2016 season with a hip injury but head coach Dirk Koetter didn’t have any information on the type or severity of the injury. Bucs coaches have mentioned Johnson’s name a few times this offseason as a player to keep an eye on. For the team’s and Johnson’s sake, it appears the injury was just a minor tweak.

A number of Bucs players were held out of the late-morning workout, and a handful didn’t appear to be at practice on Thursday, including DeSean Jackson, who wasn’t spotted all day. Players of note not participating were wide receiver Mike Evans, defensive ends Jacquies Smith, Deondre Barnett, Ryan Russell, Noah Spence and Robert Ayers. Linebacker Kendall Beckwith was again observing practice along with running back Jeremy McNichols who are both recovering from injury. Defensive tackle Chris Baker saw action after not being here on Tuesday.

The Buccaneers had a number of players fielding punts on Thursday, including a surprise in linebacker Lavonte David. David caught all three of his attempts, however don’t expect to see No. 54 lining up as a kick returner anytime soon. Players who do have a legitimate chance to see time at that position – Bobo Wilson, Vernon Hargreaves, Adam Humphries, Cody Riggs and Bernard Reedy – were all seen taking reps from the JUGS machine.

Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy has always been an on-the-field leader, and that continued again on Thursday. From the opening air horn to the final one that ended practice, McCoy was always first in every rep and hustled from drill to drill. McCoy also doesn’t wave off reps, and will hold the blocking pads for the younger guys. We’ve seen it for years, but if any fans who think McCoy doesn’t put in the work just haven’t had the opportunity to witness it firsthand.

Hargreaves was caught on tape getting burned by Jackson in a rep on Wednesday and took abuse from some on social media. However, the former Gators standout also has two interceptions the last two days. Defensive backs are going to get burned. Even the best give up touchdown passes to receivers much less-talented than Jackson, so Hargreaves has nothing to be ashamed about. Look for Hargreaves to be one the most improved Bucs in 2017.

Defensive players working with the first team on Thursday: Will Gholston, Gerald McCoy, Chris Baker, George Johnson, Devante Bond, Kwon Alexander, Lavonte David, Javien Elliott, Ryan Smith, Vernon Hargreaves, Chris Conte and Keith Tandy.